Union Grove woman charged with theft, forgery after tip from Rainsville bank

Sara Beth Hancock of Union Grove, AL was arrested Nov. 5, 2021on three counts of Theft 3rd Degree, two counts of Forgery 2nd Degree and two counts of Passing a Forged Instrument.
First State Bank in Rainsville reported Hancock was attempting to pass fake checks online. She was taken to DeKalb County Detention Center on a $9,000 bond, and was later released and is awaiting court. Rainsville Police Department and Chief Michael Edmondson extended their sincere thanks to First State Bank of Rainsville for their help and cooperation in the investigation.
