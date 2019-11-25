Michael S. Digby, MD, and his wife, Cassandra D. Digby, NP-C, wanted to include the word “family” into the name of their new dermatology practice in Fort Payne, Renew Family Dermatology, to emphasize that they welcome everyone as patients. They also like the expression of their Christian faith by evoking the renewal of body and spirit.
Michael Digby said it’s unfortunate that many dermatologists market themselves almost exclusively toward the more affluent sides of the community and focus too much on cosmetics. While services to enhance cosmetic appearance such as laser hair removal are performed at their 5,000 square foot office at 1403 Old Water Works Road Southwest in Fort Payne, he said they offer so much more to all age groups and skin types, focusing primarily on a medical/surgical approach to a large variety of affecting body tissue.
For example, he is board-certified with the American Academy of Dermatology to diagnose and treat an array of inflammatory conditions that may otherwise lead to severe itching, discomfort or pain, and even disfigurement. Psoriasis, Eczema, allergic contact dermatitis, immunologic skin disorders are among a long list of conditions they can diagnose and treat.
“After receiving relief from these conditions, patients tell us they feel as if we’ve given them their life back,” Dr. Digby said.
The practice treats metabolic, systemic and genetic conditions that manifest with skin finds and symptoms. They also evaluate and remove an array of benign and cancerous lesions including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma, typically performing these procedures under local anesthesia.
Patients can also get narrow-band UVB phototherapy, photodynamic therapy, cryosurgery and electrosurgery, biopsies, excisions, and medicine management for immunosuppressive and modulatory medications. Skin disorders of pregnancy and the newborn are treated, along with hives, drug reactions, hair and nail disorders, and pigmentary problems.
And of course, they can address skin issues like acne, rosacea, folliculitis, and similar conditions, as well as cosmetic procedures like peels, microneedling, sclerotherapy, and laser treatment of unwanted skin blemishes, rosacea, and unwanted facial veins.
Prior to welcoming patients on Sept. 12, patients in the area were forced to make the long drive to larger surrounding cities to receive these services. Now, he said, patients from as far away as Huntsville are making appointments at the Fort Payne practice because of a six-to-eight-month backlog of cases.
The office has 12 employees, but they anticipate hiring up to 25 people when fully staffed.
Dr. Digby plans to expand their capacity to perform Mohs surgery, which is a precise surgical technique used to treat skin cancer in thin layers until only cancer-free tissue remains.
The Digbys both grew up in the Anniston/Oxford area and completed their undergraduate studies at Jacksonville State University, so they had a deep affection for north Alabama and wanted to return to the area.
“While serving in the military, we started to miss north Alabama and wanted to get closer to the mountains. I would listen to Alabama’s songs and miss being home,” Dr. Digby said.
They chose to open their practice in Fort Payne because “it was an underserved area with a tremendous need for our services. We are very pleased to be home in Alabama and serve DeKalb County and surrounding communities. We really like the people here and have enjoyed getting to know our neighbors.”
Michael Digby’s background includes a long history of service since he was in ROTC. He completed medical school, his internship in internal medicine and his residency in dermatology through the Army.
Cassandra Digby earned her MSN and nurse practitioner certifications from the MCG and APSU. A reservist, Dr. Digby still serves part-time at Redstone Arsenal, but he is looking forward to retiring from military life.
Depending on a patient’s insurance, they may or may not need a referral from their general practitioner to make an appointment at Renew Family Dermatology.
To learn more, call 256-979-1250 or visit their website at www.renewfamilydermatology.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.