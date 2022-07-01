Make this July 4th holiday a safe one for your family

As Alabamians prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) offered tips on safely enjoying traditional activities including swimming, barbecues, fireworks, and more.
Fireworks
Thousands of people are treated in emergency rooms each year for burns and injuries caused by the improper use of fireworks. To ensure a safe holiday, ADPH recommends leaving the fireworks shows to the professionals. However, if fireworks are legal where you live and you decide to set them off on your own, please follow these safety tips:
• Read and follow all warnings and instructions.
• Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
• Never aim or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.
For more fireworks safety tips, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/injuryprevention/holiday.html#fs
Food Safety
As you get ready to fire up your grill, be sure to observe these four steps of food safety:
• Clean your hands, utensils, and surfaces often.
• Separate raw foods such as meat and eggs from other items in your grocery cart, on your counter, and in your refrigerator.
• Cook food to the right temperature. Don’t count on color and texture to indicate the safety of cooked items --- use a food thermometer.
• Chill leftover perishables like meat, eggs, and seafood within two hours of purchasing or cooking (or within 1 hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit).
Find more food safety tips, including a list of safe minimum internal temperatures, at fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/safe-food-handling.
Water Safety
If your holiday plans include a trip to the pool, lake, or beach, keep these safety tips in mind.
• Never allow children to swim without adult supervision.
• When supervising children, do not engage in distracting behaviors such as talking on the phone or reading. Watch and listen continuously.
Beach Safety
• Only swim in areas where a lifeguard is present.
• Check water conditions before going in by looking at the local beach forecast (weather.gov/safety/ripcurrent-forecasts) and by talking to the lifeguard.
If you are caught in a rip current, relax --- rip currents don’t pull you under. Do NOT try to swim directly to shore. Swim along the shoreline until you escape the current. Then swim at an angle away from the current, towards the shore.
