Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... JACKSON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA... MARSHALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA... MADISON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... LIMESTONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... DEKALB COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ALABAMA... CULLMAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... MORGAN COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA... EASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... MOORE COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... LINCOLN COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... * UNTIL 945 PM CST THURSDAY. * AT 327 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING ACROSS NORTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE WITH MULTIPLE CREEKS AND STREAMS. RUNOFF FROM PREVIOUS RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE FLOODING THROUGH THIS EVENING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, MADISON, ATHENS, ALBERTVILLE, CULLMAN, SCOTTSBORO, HARTSELLE, FORT PAYNE AND BOAZ. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&