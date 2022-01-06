EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville last Friday confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in DeKalb County on Wednesday as severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley.
The City of Rainsville was hit with a significant storm at approximately 8:28 p.m.
Reports from the National Weather Service meteorologists state the tornado touched down three miles of Powell, traveling near six miles with a path width of 285 yards with estimated peak winds of 104mph.
The areas most affected by the storm are as follows:
• 1000 Block of Kirk Road near the Autumn Creek Subdivision; reported trees and powerlines down across the roadway.
• The area of Kilgore St, Willingham St, Hodges St, and Church Ave North- Vehicles, Houses, Trees and powerlines all received significant damage.
• BlueScope Steel had significant damage to the roof and surrounding structures.
According to the NWSH, No injuries or fatalities were reported.
For more information, see the NWSH full survey results at https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=HUN&product=PNS&glossary=.
Reports of a brief tornado in the Mount Vernon community in southern DeKalb County were reported Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
According to DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey, the NWSH ruled it an EF1 tornado. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.