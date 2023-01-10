Vaccines, boosters offer protection from latest variant

Vaccines may not prevent you from getting infected, but may have a significant impact on whether or not you become seriously ill and die.

 Photo by Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages everyone to get up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, as a new subvariant of concern emerges.

"COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent boosters are important for your maximum protection as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 overtakes other Omicron subvariants which were dominant in the fall," according to public health spokesperson Wes Stubblefield M.D.

