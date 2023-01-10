The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages everyone to get up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, as a new subvariant of concern emerges.
"COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent boosters are important for your maximum protection as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 overtakes other Omicron subvariants which were dominant in the fall," according to public health spokesperson Wes Stubblefield M.D.
"At this point, XBB.1.5 is not known to be more severe than other variants, and vaccination can help prevent serious illness and hospitalization. A decrease in transmission of the virus means fewer opportunities for it to mutate, which can help prevent other contagious variants from emerging," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that XBB.1.5 has more than doubled in cases each week for the last four weeks, rising from around 4% to 41% of new infections over the month of December. And in the Northeast, XBB.1.5 is causing 75% of new cases.
“For a few months now, we haven’t seen a variant that’s taken off at that speed,” said Pavitra Roychoudhury, director of Covid-19 sequencing at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s virology lab.
This latest subvariant is immuno-evasive, meaning it's not as susceptible to natural immunity or vaccines, and it is very contagious, according to Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. XBB.1.5 is more contagious because of its ability to grip tightly onto a host, he explained.
"The spike proteins are like suction cups, so, the more it can get a grip, the more easily it transmits from cell to cell," he said.
Even though numbers are currently lower in western parts of the country, Dr. Farshad Marvasti, director of Public Health, Prevention and Population Health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix stressed there’s no doubt the subvariant will catch on just about everywhere else.
"It’s going to increase in the coming weeks no matter what level it’s at right now," he said. "It's definitely the majority of cases in the Northeast, and we expect that to be for the whole country.”
Most experts said that while they expect that XBB.1.5 has the potential to cause more illness, they don’t expect those infections to necessarily be more severe.
“Vaccines may not prevent you from getting infected, but may have a significant impact on whether or not you become seriously ill and die,” said Andrew Pekosz, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who studies viral replication. “Right now, the most recent data we have shows that for those who have the bivalent vaccine, they have a three-fold lower risk of dying than those who don’t.”
Americans have been slow to get the new boosters, however. According to the CDC, only 15% of Americans who are eligible have had an updated booster. Among seniors – those age 65 and older – only about 1 in 3 have had an updated shot.
The latest update from Alabama Political Reporter’s database puts the total number of cases in DeKalb County at 21,907, with 345 total deaths. Some 71 new cases were reported in the last week, which is a drop of 6.6% from the previous week. The current level of community transmission is listed as high.
In addition to vaccines, the Alabama Department of Health recommends the following measures to help protect you from getting infected with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
• Wash your hands thoroughly and often
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Wear masks in areas of high community transmission
• Stay away from people who are sick
• Stay home if you are sick
If you test positive for COVID-19, treatments are available that can reduce your chances of hospitalization and death. Do not delay, because treatment must be started within days after you first develop symptoms to be effective. Medications for COVID-19 are available through your healthcare provider, health clinic and pharmacies.
To find COVID-19 vaccination locations near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
