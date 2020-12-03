Hammondville’s newly installed town council recently heard concerns from the Zoning Board after a mobile home was moved into the town.
On Nov. 17, the council met at the Hammondville Fire Department for their regularly scheduled meeting. Mayor Pro Tem Tammy Brown led the meeting in the absence of Mayor John Moore.
Janelle Frazier, with the Zoning Board Committee, addressed the council with questions concerning a newly established mobile home in city limits.
“Back, two or three months ago, we had an incident, I guess you could say, about a mobile home being brought in and nobody was aware of this,” Frazier said.
Frazier said the home was moved in on Carmichael Road without the zoning board’s knowledge. The Town of Hammondville currently has an ordinance that prohibits mobile homes unless someone applies as a hardship case.
Those that moved the mobile home in did so as a hardship case, but their circumstances should not have warranted that exception, Frazier said. She asked the council to reconsider what had been done and to write a new ordinance to better specify what situations are acceptable.
Frazier also said, even if the zoning board had been made aware of what was taking place, it would not have mattered because it was already a “done deal” by those who let them move in a mobile home. The council said they were not aware of someone moving in a mobile home before it happened and it was under the direction of the former mayor, Larry Watson.
Police Department
According to the Nov. 2 council meeting minutes, the town’s police department was disbanded due to a lack in funding. In the October monthly police report that was presented on Nov. 17, the following calls were listed: one suspicious persons, three suspicious vehicle checks, six traffic stops, two assist motorists. The officer assisted Valley Head once in a cemetery run, the county once on a domestic call and the state once with a traffic stop. The police car was out of action for two and a half weeks due to repairs.
The fire department, park and financial reports were also presented at the meeting.
Ad Valorem Tax
Brown opened a discussion about increasing the town’s Ad Velorem Tax after she said the mayor has been looking into the change. Currently, Hammondville has the lowest in the county at just 0.05% and has not been raised since 1985. The mayor proposes to raise the tax to 2% and use half of the funds for the police department, Brown said. The council voted to table the discussion until the next meeting.
The council also:
• approved the purchase of frames for nine zoning maps that will be placed in Town Hall.
• approved to extend Town Hall hours on Fridays to 4 p.m.
• discussed the purchase of a security and camera system after incidents in the park and at Town Hall. The council asked Town Clerk Kim Johnson to get three quotes to present to the council at the next meeting.
• discussed the paving of Carmichael Road. Johnson is applying for a Rebuild Alabama grant through ALDOT. The council approved to get an estimate on the work from Ladd Engineering at $1,000. If received, the grant would be in conjunction with the Town of Valley Head.
• paid two invoices for expenses for the fire department and reimbursements to Fire Chief Craig Hall.
The next council meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night at the fire hall.
