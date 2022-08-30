The Fort Payne Board of Education met last Thursday in order to settle several key decisions that needed to be made. Many of these were personnel changes and pay updates to match county rates to combat the substitute teacher drought the school system has been facing this year but there were also a few articles dedicated to restoring and changing the definition of property that the school system owns.

The board approved proposed personnel changes, including accepting the retirement, effective August 1, 2022, of Jessie Gamez, who served as the Spanish teacher and a member of the football coaching staff at Fort Payne High School for several years. 

