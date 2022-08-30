The Fort Payne Board of Education met last Thursday in order to settle several key decisions that needed to be made. Many of these were personnel changes and pay updates to match county rates to combat the substitute teacher drought the school system has been facing this year but there were also a few articles dedicated to restoring and changing the definition of property that the school system owns.
The board approved proposed personnel changes, including accepting the retirement, effective August 1, 2022, of Jessie Gamez, who served as the Spanish teacher and a member of the football coaching staff at Fort Payne High School for several years.
The board also voted to approve the following transfers:
• Katherine Smith, as a System-wide Special Education (SPE) Aide, effective August 5, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023.
• Pamela Thomas, as a System-wide SPE Aide, effective August 22, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023.
• Nathan Waites, for the following positions, effective August 12, 2022, and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2023.
• ACCESS and Alternative Education Teacher at Fort Payne High School
• 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach at Fort Payne Middle School
2022-2023 Extended Day Program (EDP) Staff
• Peggy Byrd, EDP Coordinator
• Donna Hayes, Ann Chisenhall, Tammy McKenzie, Susan Carr, Emma Grace, Morgan Davis, Melissa Smith, Becky Crawford (through August 26, 2022), Taylor Scott, (through August 26, 2022).
• Tara Stiefel, Mattie Smith, Bansari Patel
• Dana Pendergrass, Jana Groghan, Regina Boatwright, Runae Burt, Allison Hoge, Sherinda Hawkins, Heather Cyrus, Mary Beth Tate and Caleb Wigley
The board also approved that one teacher, Hannah Turner, be placed on a preliminary one-year Alabama State Department of Education approved TEAMS Teacher contract in the area of Math and Science. Beyond this, Superintendent Brian Jett looked to “clean up” a few different contracts and a position within the school system. Namely, Jamie McClung who has been serving as the Pre-K Director at Williams Avenue School since the school year started.
“So we’re not really creating a brand new position” Jett explained. “But what we are doing is creating a new job description and then we’ll wind up…. putting him under that job description.” This motion appears to be created entirely to give McClung the title and recognition deserved for the work and effort he has put in as the new Early Education (Pre-K) Director. “He’ll still be an administrator here….. His title will just not be an assistant principal.” Jett continued “Same pay, nothing is being altered there, it’s just giving him the correct title for the services he’s providing for that school.”
After this, the board moved on to awarding two different contracts to construction companies for different projects across the school system. One of these was the contract for the Fort Payne City Schools Administration Office Roof Replacement, which was awarded to GKL Companies, Inc. due to the recommendation based on their low base bid of $241,000, submitted on their proposal date of August 25, 2022.
The other contract to be awarded was for the Wills Valley Elementary School Kitchen Roof Replacement, which was awarded to Roofing Solutions, based on their low base bid of $138,300, submitted on their proposal date of August 25, 2022. Both of these motions were passed without trouble. The board also made a motion to declare a 2002 Blue Bird bus, that was previously used as a special needs transport, as surplus so they could begin the process of moving that bus over to the county school system.
As Jett reiterated multiple times at the meeting, he and the board as a whole feel very good about all the changes being made. Beyond what’s mentioned above, EDP-certified teachers, HIPPY Home Visitors, and administrators are being amended to better match the current economic climate. The board wrapped up the meeting, once again explaining that they feel incredibly optimistic about these changes and future plans.
