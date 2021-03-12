County hears update on Old Highway 35

The DeKalb County Commission heard an update on County Road 835, also known as Old Highway 35, during Tuesday’s meeting.
In February of 2019, the road was closed following flooding damage that caused the roadway to deteriorate. A detailed report was sent for repairs to the Alabama Department of Transportation, and state funding was approved in mid-July of 2020.
Before the approval from ALDOT to proceed with work, the county was hit with the Easter Sunday floods followed by another flood a few weeks after which damaged part of the road the county road department had already repaired.
In August of 2020, the crew started the rebuild process on County Road 835 that received damages from two roadway falls. However, work ceased as weather conditions turned wet.
DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles said due to the wet conditions in the fall and problems hauling material in and out, also due to the weather, they couldn’t continue to work on the project.
“I went down there [Monday] and walked around looking at its condition. It’s still wet and there are about three pretty good size streams coming into and out of the side of the mountain,” he said.
Broyles said depending on the upcoming spring weather he anticipates resuming work mid to late spring.
“Section-Dutton Water has water lines that come off the mountain that services the Pine Ridge area, it’s already slid and ruptured it once. It looks like it may do that again so the problem just keeps getting bigger as time goes on,” he said. “Our hands are tied. There is nothing we can do to stabilize any of it.”
Broyles said they have not abandoned the project but had to move on because there was nothing they could do with the present land conditions.
“Right now, it’s just going to take some dry weather and time to get that,” he said. “As soon as it gets to where we can we will get back to it again.”
Broyles also provided an update on the road department's current works which include continuing to fill the pothole problem and prep work taking place on County Road 386 for the installation of a new bridge.
The commissioners and Broyles also discussed the possibility of contracting an outside agency to handle the annual herbicide spraying due to a shortage in personnel.
On Tuesday, commissioners also heard from Brad Green, director with Raymond James Public Finance in Birmingham, and Kane Burnette of Bradley Arrant Boult Cummings, LLP law firm in Birmingham.
The pair worked with the commission on the refinancing of their current jail bonds and some road bonds as Bond Counsel and Underwriter for the project.
County Administrator Matt Sharp said the jail bonds were about $6.22 million and the road bonds were about $1.78 million and with the refinancing, they were refunded about $8 million.
“A general summary for the public, we are defusing all the county's debt which is producing approximately $560,000 of interest savings and we are obtaining some new funds for paving and jail projects,” said Green. “All of that interest rate is 1.89%, congratulations are due because this doesn’t happen by accident. The county has a very good credit rating.”
Sharp said one of the reasons they decided to refinance was due to the low Net Interest Costs which were less than 1.9%, compared to the approximately 3.3% they were currently paying.
“Also, we borrowed an additional $5.5 million with approximately $3.5 million to $4 million going toward an additional 80 plus beds in the jail and the remainder going toward much-needed road projects,” he said.
The temporary jail bones placed in operation in 2001 require replacement. Sharp said the security and efficiency of permanent jail cells is one of the many reasons they felt the need to do an addition to the jail.
Warrant issues or bond issues are complex financing arrangements that are required by government entities when they need to borrow money on capital projects. Sharp said with the project being a mixture of jail capital debt and road infrastructure, they had to structure the debt so that the road issue would pay off in 10 years and the jail debt would pay off in 20 years.
Green provided the following past interest held by the county as compared to its newly acquired rate: the interest rate on the 2021 bonds was 3.34%, the 2012 interest rate was 3.23% and the 2013 rate was 3.33%.
“We were also able to maintain an A1 rating through the Moody’s Rating Agency in New York. Getting an A1 rating is difficult for county governments given the limited amount of resource and authority that counties have in comparison to municipalities,” said Sharp. “It is a testament to President [Ricky] Harcrow and the county commission for leading with stability during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic that we're able to maintain that rating.”
District III Commissioner Christ Kuykendall said being able to acquire the current interest rate and refund, save money and have additional funds is due to 20 years of good management in the county. He credited former and current employees and department heads for maintaining their budgets throughout the years.
Sharp said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden and Chief Corrections Officer David Smith have worked very closely with himself, Harcrow, the county commission and staff in developing an efficient plan to upgrade the jail at a reasonable cost as possible.
“We have 1,500 miles of county roads, not to mention the vast number of bridges and mountain gaps we have to maintain, that are in need of rehabilitation,” he said. “The bond proceeds that will be used on roads will go a long way in maintaining the county’s infrastructure.”
Burnett said the resolution, which was passed and approved on Tuesday, would authorize the complete financing and provide for fix rates with no prospects of these rates going up over time. He said the closing for the project is scheduled for next Thursday, March 18, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.