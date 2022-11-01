Saturday's Canyon Fest is just one of the events that are coming in the days and weeks ahead and expected to attract people to DeKalb County.
The Little River Canyon Field School and Interpretive Center will host live music, nature and arts activities, arts demonstrations and sales, food, vendors, children’s activities and more on Saturday with the return of Canyon Fest.
The event is free and open to everyone, but donations to support environmental programs at the Canyon Center are appreciated by the organizers. Pets are welcome on leashes. The hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Canyon Center is located at 4322 Little River Canyon Rim.
The Hustle for Heroes 5K is scheduled for Saturday, beginning at the VFW Fairgrounds at 8 a.m.
Also this weekend, the Fort Payne Opera House will host Landmarks of DeKalb's annual membersip meeting. The event starts at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in Richard C. Hunt Reception Hall.
Later this month, the Creative Spirit Market and Collinsville Turkey Trot are both scheduled for Nov. 12. The events happen at DeSoto State Park and downtown Collinsville. Ider's Fall Festival is also on Nov. 12, hosted by the Ider PTO with lots of free family-friend events planned.
Communities across DeKalb are starting to announce their holiday events. We will share a more complete list in Saturday's edition to help our readers plan this busy time of year.
