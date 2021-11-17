Road work resumes on County Road 835

Earlier this week, DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles provided commission members a brief update on County Road 835 (Old Hwy 35).
Broyles said road crews returned to work on County Road 835 for around three weeks now.
"We are making pretty good progress," he said. "We've moved about 600 loads of material off the mountain. Sadly, this is not what we started taking out. This has slid from the face of the mountain down."
Broyles said their next task revolves around undercutting the path where the roadway will be.
Although there is still a lot of water coming in at several different places, he said they will have to work around that and take a different approach.
"Who knows what the weather is going to do, but we are going to continue to work on it and hopefully make some good progress," said Broyles.
Due to the unusually wet weather the area has received in the last two years, Broyles said it's been one of the most challenging projects they've ever undertaken.
On Tuesday, the commission also heard from DeKalb County EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey regarding finalizing the DCC Long Term Lease Agreements.
The lease agreements will the county to move forward in placing two prefabricated, hardened facilities or “community safe rooms in Kilpatrick and Cartersville, discussed earlier this year.
"These buildings are going to be utilized for COVID-19 related issues as far as storage, vaccinations and distribution sites," said Posey. "They are also going to be rated FEMA P-361 compliant, basically a storm shelter."
Funds for the projects come from a grant through the Community Development Block Grant and ADECA. The CARES Act special allocation of the CDBG funds requires no match.
Due to its versatile uses, Posey said they will work with community leadership to identify and designate someone as a sort of "shelter manager," ensuring the building is open during emergencies.
He said the structures will not only be a great asset to those communities in Districts I and II, but can also be utilized as precinct voting places.
Harcrow announced they are also looking at placing facilities in the Grove Oak community and in Dogtown.
The commission also:
• approved the following personnel for the road department, hiring Allen Hughes full-time position in District III and Tracy Turner yard crew position.
• approved the following purchases for the road department: patch unit at $114,500, generator at $32,100 and vibrator compactor at $78,555.
• approved the following personnel changes for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center:
– Timothy Smith to replace Michelle Prater and Jerry Hall to replace Hannah Weather in the detention center.
– promoted Zach Bell to shift sergeant in the detention center.
– transfer Darren Davis to replace Jennifer Roberts as full-time dispatch.
• approved hiring Stanley Emmett as a Rural Public Transportation driver.
• approved the CRF Treatment, an asphalt maintenance product that rejuvenates and restores aging pavements, on Church Street in Fyffe.
• approved traffic striping of County Road 732 and County Road 788 on District I by Ozark Striping Co. at $8,060.
• agreed to send two-vehicle damaged claims to the county’s insurance company.
• approved the Proposed Road Vacation at Hammonds Crossroads, the intersection of Hwy 75 and County Road 843 and County Road 400 on the southeast side of the intersection there's an old roadbed, it resembles a driveway but that was part of the original road before County Road 843 being constructed. Recently, the larger portion of the property in that area was purchased by an individual who plans to place a small business in that area and to help clear up title issues.
• approved the High Falls Grant Engineering Resolution, ratifying Ladd Engineering as the High Falls Project Grant engineers.
• accepted the High Falls Grant Resolution and Local Math Resolution. The total project cost is $100,000 and is an 80/20 split with $20,000 matching funds coming from the commission and $80,000 from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).
• approved the Bancorp Finance Resolution, regarding the financing of 16 Mack Trucks at $2.3 million.
The next meeting of the DeKalb County Commission at the Activities Building on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.