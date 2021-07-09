Back-to-school sales tax holiday is July 16-18

DeKalb County is among the 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama participating in Alabama’s 16th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, until midnight, Sunday, July 18.
The state is waiving its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. DeKalb County, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Fyffe, Sylvania, Crossville, Geraldine, Henagar, Ider, Valley Head, and Pine Ridge are local communities who have passed resolutions or ordinances notifying the Alabama Department of Revenue about their decision to participate and add their savings to the tax holiday.
Exempt items include:
• Clothing priced at $100 or less per article;
• School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;
• Books that cost $30 or less per book; and
• Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
For many retailers across the state, the back-to-school sales tax holiday is one of the biggest sales weekends of the year.
The sales tax holiday provides shoppers a way to save money and support their local economies, especially those local businesses that sell the covered items exclusively, like shoe, children’s apparel, school supply, book and computer stores.
“This year’s sales tax holiday will provide momentum for Alabama’s continued economic recovery,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about. With the state being completely open and more kids attending school this fall, I expect that sales will increase compared with 2020.”
Across the nation, 17 states offer sales tax holidays. To learn more about Alabama’s event, visit alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.