County hears update on County Road 835

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard an update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles on County Road 835.
Broyles said GEOStabilization International completed the construction of a soil nail wall on the upper slope to stabilize the site, and local crews are now working in association with what they did, stabilizing some banks around the end of the wall.
“We are still making good progress,” he said. “We are getting close to having the upper half, or 2/3 of this project done. Then we are going to move on down to the bottom half.”
Broyles said the bottom portion of the site has around 18 to 20 different water streams coming through it.
“I know that’s going to present a problem when we start excavating to get material out but hopefully, some of the water will dry up,” he said.
Broyles said they look to make more progress with the upcoming favorable weather.
Also, during Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrator Matt Sharp announced the annual wellness screening for employees begins on Mar. 15 at the Activities Building from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The screening is part of the Health Insurance Wellness Policy, which provides insurance premium discounts for having at least 80% participation.
“If we don’t have at least 80% participation, they increase our insurance by about $150,000 a year,” said Sharp. “So, I very much encourage you to participate.”
He said the screening help prevent or detect possible underlying health issues. Additionally, employees who complete the screening receive a $100 incentive in January.
Sharp also took the opportunity to send heartfelt prayers and wishes to the family of Deputy Steve Bobbitt, who passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
“He was a wonderful person. I know we are all heartbroken for him and his family,” he said. “Y’all remember Wendy [Bobbitt] and her family.”
The commission also:
• awarded the FY2022 Rebuild Alabama bid, which includes various roads, to Charles E. Watts, Inc for $3,640,766.34.
• approved the following personnel changes for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center:
– transfer Regina Wilson from corrections to dispatch to replace Darren Davis.
– hiring Cynthia Hutt as a full-time dispatcher to replace Sebastian Gamez, Isaiah Ford as a full-time dispatcher to replace Sara McAnelly, Levi Bates as a part-time, as needed deputy, Joe Priest as a part-time, as needed deputy assigned to the Drug Unit and Kris McCormick to replace Seth Johnson in the detention center.
• approved hiring Ron Miller to fill a vacancy in the Rainsville Senior Center.
• approved travel training requests from County Engineer Ben Luther for professional development hours at the following events: Alabama Asphalt Pavement Association’s 32nd Annual Asphalt Pavement Conference in March in Tuscaloosa, National Association of County Engineers Annual Conference April 24-27 in Buffalo, New York and County Engineer Annual Conference 2022 in May in Orange Beach.
• approved the $44,531.13 bid from Clean Products for a 4000-gallon truck-mounted water distributing tank system.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow was absent from the Tuesday meeting.
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on March 8 at the Activities Building 8 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.