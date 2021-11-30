The DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre’s spring musical, “The Little Mermaid”, will be held Dec. 10 from 3-5 p.m. at the DeKalb County Technology Center at 409 Main Street East in Rainsville.
The open call is for students attending DeKalb County Schools in grades seven through 12. No previous theatre experience is necessary.
Anyone interested in auditioning is asked to perform 30-60 seconds of a song from a musical theatre show or a song from a Disney movie accompanied by a karaoke track accessed from smartphone. Performers must be able to act while they sing. They will be asked to fill out a detailed schedule of conflicts while waiting for their time to audition. The list should include dates and times of all extracurricular activities, planned vacations, and etc.
For more information, contact Madison Hagler at mahagler@dekalbk12.org.
