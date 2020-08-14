Students, employees and visitors to Gadsden State Community College campuses will be required to have their temperature checked in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Temperature checks will begin Aug. 13.
“If a person’s temperature is 100.4 degrees or greater, the person will be asked to leave campus,” said Dr. Martha Lavender, president of Gadsden State. “Those who do not have a fever will be given a color-coded wristband, which will be required throughout the day to be on campus. Individuals without proper clearance will be asked to leave campus until they can indicate that they are cleared through a temperature checkpoint.”
Students, employees and visitors should come to campus at least 15 minutes earlier than their usual time to accommodate the temperature checks. Campus security officers will staff temperature checkpoints on the Wallace Drive, East Broad, Ayers and Cherokee campuses from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Officers will scan people’s temperature as they remain in their personal vehicles. The Valley Street Campus will have temperature testing stations located at the entrance of each building.
There will be designated entrances at the campuses with drive-thru checkpoints. All other entrances will be blocked to ensure that everyone is coming through a temperature checkpoint. Details on the designated entrances and checkpoint locations include:
Wallace Drive Campus: Entrance is the traffic light at Cardinal Drive and Wallace Drive. The temperature checkpoint will be located in the median between the first and second lane into the Wallace Hall parking lot.
East Broad Campus: Entrance is the front gate from East Broad Street. Checkpoint will be at the end of the drive.
Ayers Campus: Entrances are at the main campus entrance by the Learning Resource Center and the Cheaha Center entrance (6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. only). The checkpoint will be located before the intersection leading to the Cheaha Center.
Gadsden State Cherokee: Entrance is the first entrance before the arena. The station will be located at the beginning of the educational building parking lot.
Students and employees will be required to show their Gadsden State-issued identification badge before they are scanned in their cars. Visitors, including prospective students, will state the purpose of their visit and their destination.
For detailed maps of the entrances, traffic flow, exits and checkpoints, visit gadsdenstate.edu/coronavirus.
