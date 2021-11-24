Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s drive-thru nativity returns

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s two-day drive-thru nativity experience returns Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nativity Coordinator Brenda Taylor said last year’s event was a success and hopes this year is even better.
“We’ve expanded the nativity, adding some scenes we didn’t have last year,” she said. “It’s primary layout the same way but some of the scenes will start as soon as you turn off Alabama Highway 117.”
The additional scenes allow for the nativity to begin along the driveway, guiding you towards the church in a one-way traffic flow.
Featuring a total of 16 scenes and around 90 participants, Taylor said a variety of fresh displays will greet attendees.
To further the experience, drivers can tune in to 92.5 FM radio station to hear a pre-recorded narration from the comfort of their vehicles.
“The gift bags this year include a CD, featuring the narration, as well as individuals and group performances from our church,” said Taylor. “So, if they choose not to listen to the radio and would rather take in all the live-action, they will still be able to hear it on the CD whenever they choose to play it.”
Making a comeback, the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Shadow Drama team will perform every 30 minutes on the front porch.
Personal will greet visitors as they enter, directing traffic and providing local radio information so they can experience all aspects of the nativity from their vehicles
Preparations are underway as the group prepares for opening night.
The public is invited to come out and enjoy Chestnut Grove Baptist Church family friendly Drive-Thru Nativity.
Taylor said they are looking forward to welcoming attendees, especially those who didn’t get a chance to visit last year’s event.
“Last year, we had several church groups that brought their vans or buses to make the trip part of their Sunday night worship service,” she said. “It’s a nice outing for groups to visit.”
A recap of last year’s event is available on the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church YouTube channel. The video is titled “Live Nativity Drive Thru 2020.”
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church is located on County Road 743 Henagar, Alabama 35978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.