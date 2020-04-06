Funeral homes limit occupancy to meet guidelines

The death of a loved one can be one of the toughest things anyone will face, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, grieving becomes even more difficult because of public health restrictions to prevent community spread.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Alabama reported 45 confirmed deaths of individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus, including 32 who have been reviewed by infectious disease and outbreak staff to confirm they died specifically from the illness rather from other health complications. The distinction is now being made since some of the infected can be asymptomatic. There were 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County, but zero reported deaths of anyone who has tested positive for the disease. In neighboring Etowah and Jackson counties, there have been four reported deaths from it.
Last month, Alabama issued a State Health Order requiring bereaved families and funeral homes to limit the number of family members participating in funerals to 10 people standing at least six feet apart.
Tom Wilson, owner of W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville, said pews have been removed and replaced by 10 seats spaced apart to meet the state guidelines.
Live streaming of services is an option that families can discuss with funeral homes.
The funeral homes are tasked with assisting families in planning small graveside, chapel, church and visitation services to meet the 10 in-person gathering order.
Wilson said they offer live streaming of services for those unable to attend a memorial service due to poor health, distance, cost or work.
“Most people are just doing graveside services,” Wilson said. “They might do a visitation with just the immediate family, then head to the cemetery for burial. We aren’t seeing as many flowers delivered because some families don’t want the arrangements announced. They’re afraid that if they tell people about the service, an immediate family member will have to leave to make room for someone showing up to share their condolences. It’s very sad to watch because it makes it harder on those families. Most people have watched so much news, they’re understanding.”
Wilson said staff are spreading out services so they happen at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., for example, rather than simultaneously. Employees also disinfect carpets, bathrooms, couches, seats and doorknobs after every service.
Amy Justice, business manager of Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory in Fort Payne, said that business also has the capability to offer live streaming of services upon request.
“We are complying with the mandate from Gov. Kay Ivey,” Justice said. “Grief is difficult on any day. I cannot imagine the multiplication of grief for a family during an unprecedented time like this.”
Family members who have weakened immune systems or chronic health issues are encouraged to stay home, according to Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Anyone exposed to COVID-19 or showing signs of the active illness, such as fever or cough, is prohibited from entering a funeral home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others.
The makeshift morgues in refrigerated trucks set up outside hospitals in New York City seem a world apart from rural Alabama, but the state is preparing for mass casualty events in which the coroner and the medical examiner are overwhelmed and cannot accept any additional bodies for several days. Such exercises are meant to prepare, just in case things get that bad.
Wilson, who is also the DeKalb County coroner, said the area seems to be doing well so far. There are three funeral homes each capable of holding three bodies, and the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency owns an air-conditioned truck capable of holding 37 bodies, Wilson said.
During the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19, undertakers reportedly became so overwhelmed that many families were forced to bury their own dead.
“We used to have an older gentleman who helped us many years ago,” Wilson said. “He would point to graves from 1918 and tell us stories about that time. This is a crazy time now. So far, we’ve been pretty lucky.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that practitioners at funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematories have encountered many potentially fatal and infectious diseases, and yet have found ways to both serve families and protect the health of the public.
