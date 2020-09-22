DeKalb returns to 'low risk' on state COVID-19 map

DeKalb County has returned to “low risk” status on Alabama’s color-coded map tracking the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The map of Alabama’s 67 counties, available to view at arcg.is/045191, only follows trends over the preceding 14 days. It is updated every Friday for data reported through the previous Saturday. It should not be interpreted as implying there is no remaining risk of infection locally. The map simply advises the public about the positive or negative direction a county may be headed based its recent history of new cases and testing.
“These data can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated, which means the risk categories could change from red to green and back to red. All data are provisional and subject to change,” the index cautions. “COVID-19 remains very contagious and our data and metrics tell us that we should continue to take preventative measures to protect ourselves and our communities and reduce the spread.”
As recently as Sept. 4, DeKalb County was ranked high risk (orange) category after ranking as low risk on August 21. DeKalb was assigned very high risk (red) category on the first map for June 30 and as recently as July 10, when new cases of COVID-19 peaked locally.
In the six months since Alabama’s first reported case of COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) estimates there have been, cumulatively, 146,584 confirmed cases, with 2,304 in DeKalb County. In the last 14 days, 118 locals have tested positive with the coronavirus. Statewide, 2,457 deaths are attributed to the disease, including 17 in DeKalb County. The statistics include 61,232 presumed recoveries and 16,487 cases serious enough to require hospitalization.
A statewide mask mandate remains in effect until October 2 at 5 p.m. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris advises the public to wear a mask or other facial covering that covers the nostrils and mouth at all times while within 6 feet of person from another household.
The colors displayed on the ADPH map are based on three distinct metrics:
First is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases each day. If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous 2 weeks), they will begin in the Low Risk (green) category.
Secondly, the volume of testing within the county (at least 0.8% of the county’s population every two weeks).
The third factor to be considered at this time is trends in the percent of visits that are people presenting with COVID-like symptoms in emergency rooms or urgent care clinics.
For comparison sake, neighboring Jackson, Marshall, Etowah and 26 other Alabama counties are also trending in the low risk (green) category.
Cherokee County and 24 other counties are rated as moderate risk (yellow), which DeKalb County was during the previous period.
Five Alabama counties are rated as very high risk (red): Limestone, Lamar, Fayette, Lowndes and Geneva. The seven other counties are deemed high risk (orange).
For the most updated figures, visit the dashboard at https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
