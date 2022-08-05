Boozer Road Paving Project: A step in the right direction

The Rainsville City Council on Monday provided a brief update on the Boozer Road Project.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said they have been working on the Boozer Road and bridge for what seems like the longest time, but headway continues.
With the culvert completed, Lingerfelt said originally, they intended to tar and gravel the road.
"We have shifted gears a little bit and we are going to put asphalt on it," he said. "I think it's a step in the right direction.
Echoing his sentiments, Councilman Rickey Byrum said he is excited for that project to be done, and with asphalt coming in, there will only be a few tar and gravel roads left in the city.
The council approved open bids for the Boozer Road Paving Project on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. in the council chambers.
Additionally, Lingerfelt announced the Chavies Culvert paving has been completed and only lacks stripping.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Brandon Freeman informed the council of lighting issues at the Rainsville City Park’s tennis courts. Currently, the court lights are also manually turned on and off daily, either by the Rainsville Police Department or someone else.
Following the discussion, the council approved updating to more power-efficient LED lights with a digitally controlled timer by Laney Electric at the cost of $3,810.
Freeman also announced this year's Rainsville Halloween Spook-Tacular is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the City Park. He discussed hosting a Halloween Block Party for the older kids at the Tom Bevill Center parking lot following the regular festivities. - Additional information to come as it becomes available.
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze announced their summer reading wrapped up last week, with 185 Pre-K -sixth-grade readers, completing their reading goal.
• Approved the transfer of Paxton Jones from part-time to full-time dispatch at the salary rate of $14.32 effective 7/27/2022
• Approved the purchase of a Flow MSP, pre-planning software for the Rainsville Fire Department at the cost of $950.00.
• Approved the Annual Ladder Test for ground and aerial ladders for the Rainsville Fire Department for $1,500.
• Approved to empower the mayor to sign the Shenandoah Contract for the 2023 Freedom Fest and send a deposit of $7,500.00. (Total cost is $15,000)
• Approved Ordinance 08/01/2022 to accept Edgewood Street in the Pines Subdivision - Phase II, into the City of Rainsville.
• Approved Resolution 08/01/2022 A, accepting the bid from J&J company on the 2018 Mahindra Tractor at $33,777.77.
• Approved Resolution 08/01/2022 B, allowing Rainsville to participate in the settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As negotiated by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
• Approved to empower Lingerfelt to sign the Opioid Litigation Settlement Sing-on.
• Approved the online training request of Tara Wilkerson.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
