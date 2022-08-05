Boozer Road Paving Project: A step in the right direction

Pictured above is the Rainsville City Council during Monday night's council meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and regular session at 4:30.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

The Rainsville City Council on Monday provided a brief update on the Boozer Road Project. 

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said they have been working on the Boozer Road and bridge for what seems like the longest time, but headway continues. 

