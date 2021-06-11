UGF welcomes new executive director, organization ready to kick start fundraising

United Givers Fund of DeKalb County, Inc. (UGF) Board of Directors and Executive Board welcomed their new Executive Director, Elizabeth McElrath to the organization in January.
Elizabeth has lived and worked in the Fort Payne area for over 30 years. She is very involved in the community and will make an excellent addition to the organization. As with most nonprofits, UGF was affected by COVID-19 this past year and Elizabeth looks to bring back donations and grow the organization.
UGF has been a part of the community since 1958. They currently support 10 agencies in the area. Their motto “raised here, stays here” means 100% of donations stays in DeKalb County to help local residents. They have their annual campaign from September to October to raise funds for the upcoming year. This year’s goal is $200,000. They are currently looking for volunteers to assist with the campaign and local industries who would be willing to discuss how they can help to raise these funds with the payroll deduction program.
Another great way to donate is, if you have an IRA and want to make the most of your tax dollars, you can utilize the qualified charitable contribution (QDC). These deductions allow anyone 70 ½ years of age to transfer up to $100,000 annually tax free to a charity. And if you are wondering, a QDC is still available and offers the tax benefits, even when the required minimum distribution is not required. Check with your financial advisor or CPA for more information on these benefits.
The UGF office is open and Elizabeth is available to take your calls or visits to find out how you can get involved. Over the next few months we will begin to spotlight our local agencies so you can learn more about them as well. You can get more information at www.ugfdekalb.org or visit our Facebook page or call us at 256-845-4006.
