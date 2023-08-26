Fort Payne's own Alabama will bring the Roll On II North America Tour to Huntsville Dec. 1, with special guest Lee Greenwood.
Alabama will perform at the VBC Propst Arena, in what's probably its closest-to-home show since the revival of June Jam at DeKalb County's VFW Fairgrounds June 3.
Tickets went on general sale Friday Aug. 25 for the Huntsville show.
Tickets are on sale for other dates in the Roll On II tour. For a full list of tour dates visit thealabamaband.com/shows.
