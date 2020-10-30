Deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the passing of their own Deputy Mickey Bowen.
Bowen had served 21 years with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, working both in the Detention Center and most recently as a transport deputy. Recently, Mickey was enjoying his promotion to Chief Executive Assistant in the Detention Center, according to a statement from the DCSO.
Bowen passed away Tuesday in UAB Hospital in Birmingham due to complications that arose from COVID-19.
Bowen was 49 years old and survived by his wife and two daughters. The Bowen's lived in the Crossville community.
Visitation was Friday at the Crossville Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following immediately after. Burial was in Mount Pleasant Church following the funeral
"Dealing with the pandemic these last few months has made our jobs more difficult, but losing such a beloved member of our team really hits hard," Sheriff Nick Welden said Thursday. "Mickey always had a way of making us laugh and brightening our day. He was always there for his co-workers, and was just a great human being to be around. To us, it's like losing a close family member," he said. "We'd like to ask the public to keep us and Mickey's family in their prayers."
