2020 FY budget up by $2 million

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday passed its 2019-20 fiscal year budget of $2 million more than last year’s $19.8 million budget.
County Administrator Matt Sharp said at least $1.2 million of that is in reference to the gas tax, which went into effect at the beginning of this month.
“We know that about $1.2 million of that is in reference to the gas tax,” Sharp said. “About $700,000 is actually part of the gas tax. The other $400,000 is federal exchange money, which we receive, but we didn’t have it budgeted.”
He said the remainder was from an increase in the federal inmate revenue at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sharp went over several other highlights from the new budget.
“The General Fund takes up most of our departments, and we have what we call a Local Tax Distribution Fund which is our 3-cent gas tax and our 2-cent diesel tax,” he said. “Most of that goes back into our road department and some of it goes to the ARC and to the board of education, by law.”
Sharp said DeKalb is “probably one of the few counties where some local gas tax goes to something other than roads.” So about $186,000 of that revenue goes to other funds.
Sharp said the Inmate Revenue Fund is projected to be $100,00 a month, but it fluctuates.
“We have some good months,” he said. “We increased our number of folks at the sheriff’s office and at the jail. We’ve got a good staff there and this cost is something that is very much needed.”
Sharp said the Jail Operating Fund is $175,000, not counting the federal inmate tax. He said the budget is $2.5 million and most of that “is going to come from the general fund.”
In the General Fund, there is $8.9 million in revenue and figures showing $5.1 million in appropriations. Sharp said the $3.9 million goes into other funds.
Sharp said figures for the Gas Tax Fund reflected $1.5 in revenue and $4 million in appropriation, which he said comes from the Local Fund and some of it comes from the Public Building, Road and Bridge Fund.
He said, in DeKalb County, the Highway and Traffic Fund monies are distributed differently than they are in some counties.
“In a lot of counties, that money is actually road money,” he said. “In DeKalb County, that goes to the sheriff’s office. There’s other monies that go into that, and that’s how it has been for years– the highway and traffic fund was the sheriff’s budget. There is $1.3 million in revenue and $3.5 million in expenditures. So, again, that’s General Fund money that we put up there.”
Sharp went over the 4 and 5-Cent Gas Tax.
“That 5-cent one was passed in 1992 and there is $1.2 million in revenue and $800,000-somethiing in expense,” he said. “Part of that money goes into the Gas Tax Fund. So that $860,000 is what we typically use for commissioner district funds.”
Sharp said, the Secondary Road Fund “basically matched all the grants.”
He said there is $325,000 in the Jail Court Cost Fund.
“We started that fund back in 2001, and it brought in about $300,000 and it got up to a half a million and now it is back down,” he said. “Our jail bond issue actually costs around $700,000. It’s one of those things that we will have to go to the Capitol Improvement Funds and move some of that around. The jail court cost was trending upward, but it went down.”
Sharp also went over the Landfill Tipping Fee Fund, the Alabama Uniform Service Tax Fund, the Animal Adoption Center Fund, the Reappraisal Fund, Employee Funds, which saw a 2 percent adjustment for employees, and the Rural Transportation Fund.
Two new funds Sharp mentioned were the County Rebuild Alabama Fund and the Federal Exchange Fund.
“The County Rebuild Alabama Fund it the 6-cent gas tax that was put in on Sept. 1,” he said. “When that went in, I think gas was $2.08 a gallon and I watched it and it went up in about a week. It went up to $2.30-something.”
Sharp explained that the $2.30-something was not the gas tax. He said it was due to the issue in Iran, and that there was some blame on that being because of the gas tax, but the gas tax was only 6 cents, not 40.
The last fund he highlighted was the Federal Exchange Fund, which reflected $400,000.
“This is monies that we have received in the past, or I guess you could say was appropriated to us,” he said. “It is monies that the state paid for on our behalf. We paid a match so we receive about half a million dollars appropriated to us that we would be able to use, but that never came here so we didn’t budget it as part of the fund, so it looks like an increase because we are showing it that way.”
Sharp said the jail debt is $682,000 and the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program debt is $283,000.
Harcrow commented on the figures.
“I will say this, our budget is balanced,” he said. “We are required by law to do that and it takes every day, all day, every year to keep that in line.
“We appreciate our departments who are extremely adhering to doing the best they can to live within their budgets. We appreciate that very much.”
Harcrow said the debt that the county does have is short-term.
“Also, we don’t have any long-term debt as far as our county is concerned,” he said. “We think that we have executed our duties in a way that reflects that and Mr. Sharp is the one who keeps all of those numbers together and we thank him for all of that hard work.”
District 3 Commissioner Chris Kuykendall said it’s obvious what the money is being put toward, which is public safety.
“To sum it up, out of a $21 million budget, about 40 percent of it goes toward public safety,” he said. “Then 30 percent of it goes toward roads and bridges, and everything else makes up the rest.
“That is a lot of money, but you can see the priorities– public safety, roads and bridges. That is the way it has always been and I assume that’s the way it always will be.”
District 1 Commissioner Shane Wootten said he also believes that the money is spent appropriately.
“I do want to say that we are very proud of what we accomplish with what very little we do get,” he said. “Just in comparison, our gas tax in Alabama is still below the national average.”
Wootten, whose district neighbors Georgia, said he takes into consideration the money allocated for resurfacing DeKalb County roads and compares it to Dade County.
“I am very proud of what we do with our money because [Georgia] gets approximately as much per month in Dade County for their roads than we do in a year,” he said. “So, that’s the difference in the money, and I think we do a very good job and our folks do a very good job of appropriating that money and spending it wisely.”
Ricky reiterated the comparison by saying Dade County has 400 miles of roads where DeKalb County has 1,700.
“Our budget it less than even Fort Payne’s budget,” he said. “Fort Payne’s budget is probably $5 million more than the whole county budget. You can see the difference in how municipal and county government works. They do a good job with theirs and we do a good job with ours, and I just want to thank these ladies and gentleman for what they do. To our staff and Mr. Sharp, you do a good job and I shutter to think about where we would be without you.”
