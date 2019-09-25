2020 FY budget up by $2 million

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.