Commission to continue with incentives

The DeKalb County Commission heard a Covid-19 Leave and Health Insurance update from County Administrator Matt Sharp last Tuesday.
Sharp said in 2020, the CARES Act allowed the county to be reimbursed through its COVID Leave Policy that covered what would generally be sick leave for employees who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed. However, the CARES Act ended on Dec. 30, 2021.
Sharp said although the vaccines are available, several people who get the second dose have had to be out a few days.
“As we move forward, I recommend we continue that policy and we give them administrative leave,” he said. “We are not going to be reimbursed for that time, but we were actually reimbursed a little over $300,000 in 2020 for those, which can be set aside and wouldn’t have to charge the employees.”
Sharp proposed the county continue its Covid Leave Policy through Sept. 30, 2021, allowing employees to take administrative leave instead of sick leave for situations they might have to be out due to the pandemic.
“Sept. 30, 2021 is when the FEMA money runs out,” he said. “If the pandemic ends before that, we can make adjustments and evaluate in the next fiscal year.”
The Commission unanimously approved the extension of the COVID-19 Leave Policy.
Sharp also discussed the Health Insurance Wellness Policy on Tuesday for employees.
The annual wellness screenings are scheduled to begin Mar. 4, 2021, for all employees. Sharp said these screenings had been a part of the Health Insurance Wellness Policy for several years.
Over five years ago, they began getting insurance premium discounts if they had a certain percentage of employees participate in the wellness screenings.
“What we did was try to give the employees most of that deduction,” said Sharp. “This past year, we had received about $25,000 in discounts, so as an incentive for employees who do the wellness screenings, we’ve been giving them $100 wellness screening rewards.”
Since the wellness screenings begin in March, employees received the reward the January of the following year when the new insurance rates go into play.
“We’ve been doing that for about five years and it’s been pretty successful,” he said. “However, our local Government Health Insurance Board has changed that policy and are doing away with the discounts.”
Sharp said not only are they doing away with the discounts, but they require every group, including DeKalb County, to require their employees to have the wellness screening.
“If you don’t have at least 80% participation, they are going to increase the premiums, so it’s imperative to get everybody to do it,” he said. “My policy recommendation would be that we continue incentives even though we are not going to get the discounts.”
In addition, Sharp said employees who don’t participate in the screenings would have to pay the added cost and the family coverage supplement would be suspended per the insurance provider.
“They are really pushing the wellness screenings hard and to have that as a policy,” he said. “This is an employee-driven program. If you don’t meet the 80%, then that cost employees would have to pick up. It's an additional $50 per employee and $118 for family coverage.”
Sharp said the changes are part of the health insurance business but can be fixed by everyone participating in the wellness screening.
“Our health premiums keep going up and now they’ve taken away our discounts. The wellness screening is not an option anymore, it's imperative,” said DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow.
The deadline for screenings is Oct. 31, 2021, so employees will have the opportunity to participate throughout that period. Sharp said monthly reminders will be sent out to those who have not taken their wellness screenings.
“We’ll make every effort to make it convenient for them,” he said. “It’s not something we want to do but something that’s been forced on us by the health insurance company.”
Harcrow said the screenings do not have to be done on their time but on county time, so there’s no excuse not to participate.
“There’s really not another choice for us, and it's good insurance,” Sharp said. “It’s not asking a whole lot.”
The Health Insurance Wellness Policy was unanimously approved during Tuesday's meeting.
The commission also:
• heard from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles who provided a brief Road Maintenance update saying that some of the work has slowed down due to the wet conditions. Still, they have continued to work on ditch and pipework.
District I Commissioner Shane Wootten said this winter it seems like they've been able to keep up with some of the potholes better due to the preventive maintenance and thanked Broyles and his crews for the work done in the Valley Head area with a creek flooding situation.
“We were able to do a little more resurfacing last summer than what we’ve been doing and I think that’s helped a lot with the pothole problem with some of those roads that were given so much problems,” said Broyles.
• approved to allow Harcrow and Sharp to sign the necessary documents Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37, allowing the county to take over the lease.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
• awarded the FY 2021 County Transportation Plan Bid to Charles E. Watts Inc at $1,385,918.31.
• awarded the EMA Message Boards (2) bid to K&K Systems, Inc. at $1,599. The boards are 100% grant-funded.
• approved the promotion of Sgt. Willie Underwood to lieutenant and deputy Jared Fortner to sergeant from the Sheriff’s Office.
• approved to send an investigator to Investigative Cases of Child Homicide Classes at the end of March.
• approved to reappoint Terry Parker to the Blake Fire Department Board.
• approved to reappoint Craig Harris to the DeKalb-Jackson Water Supply District Board.
• approved to reappoint Jimmy Carter to the 911 Board.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, District II Commission member Terry Harris, District IV Commission member Lester Black, County Administrator Matt Sharp and County Attorney Jeff McCurdy were present during Tuesday’s meeting.
The next commission meeting is set for Mar. 9, 2021.
