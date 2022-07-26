Make-a-Wish Foundation delivers boat ride for Fort Payne teen

The Make-a-Wish Foundation came through for 15-year-old Briggs Waller after he asked for and received a boat ride on the Tennessee River with family and friends. The pontoon boat pulled into the lot of Southern Properties across from the DeKalb Theatre and dozens of loved ones gathered for a photo opportunity.
His mother, Niki Waller, said Briggs has had cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
She credited his therapist at Therapy Junction, Danielle Baylock, with getting the Make-a-Wish Foundation involved.
The young man was touched by the moment, as were his grandmother Linda Chitwood, great grandmother Betty Chitwood, his aunt Beth and uncle Brian Thomas and cousin Jax Thomas.
"It is indescribable how wonder it is that all of these people would take time out of their busy lives to stay out in the heat and take part in this. Briggs is so, so loved."
