Make-a-Wish Foundation delivers boat ride for Fort Payne teen

The Make-a-Wish Foundation came through for 15-year-old Briggs Waller after he asked for and received a boat ride on the Tennessee River with family and friends. The pontoon boat pulled into the lot of Southern Properties across from the DeKalb Theatre and dozens of loved ones gathered for a photo opportunity. 

His mother, Niki Waller, said Briggs has had cerebral palsy and epilepsy. 

