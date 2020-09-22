Fort Payne Fire and Rescue planning MDA fundraising ride Saturday

Fort Payne Fire and Rescue will be collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this Saturday, Sept. 26, co-hosting their annual motorcycle ride to benefit MDA. The Wills Town Rats plan to start at noon from the Rotary Pavilion on Fifth Street N. with kickstands up at 1:30 p.m. At Bike Night after the benefit run, the band Still Kickin’ will perform live music and there will be a cornhole tournament and food/beverages available.
The MDA was formed in 1950 to combat muscular dystrophy and diseases of the nervous system and muscular system in general by funding research, providing medical and community services and educating health professionals and the general public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.