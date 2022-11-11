UGF Spotlight: Child Development Center

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.