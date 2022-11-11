UGF Spotlight: Child Development Center

Our continuing spotlight on the agencies sustained by contributions to the United Giver’s Fund of DeKalb County now highlights the Fort Payne-DeKalb Child Development Center, which is in its 47th year of providing quality, comprehensive childcare for infants, toddlers, pre-schoolers, and school-age before-care, after-care, and holidays. Additionally, they offer Early Head Start services and a state-supported four-year-old Pre-Kindergarten Classroom.
Professionally trained staff use an age-appropriate curriculum in each classroom and meet all requirements to be Licensed and Monitored by the State of Alabama. The Center participates in the Alabama Quality STARS Program (Quality Rating and Improvement System) and is recognized for its Excellence in Child Care.
