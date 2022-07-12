Another DeKalb County school attended the Beta Club National Convention at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.
Valley Head’s Beta Club received multiple awards in both the Elementary and Junior category, many placing top 10 in the nation.
During the Beta Club National Convention, Valley Head’s Junior and Elementary Beta Club members placed in seven different competitions.
The Elementary category is for students in grades 4th and 5th.
In this category, two students placed in different competitions. Alyana DeSantis placed 4th in the nation for jewelry and Madeline Hamidian placed 5th in Fiber Arts.
The Junior category includes students in grades 6th, 7th and 8th. Students in the Junior category received awards in four different competitions.
Addison Shoults placed 7th in the nation for Color Photography and 10th in the nation for Digital Art. Kayla Ogle, Addison Shoults and Mayson Bailey placed 6th in the Oral Rounds and 2nd in the nation for the Written Round.
Junior Beta also placed 9th in the nation for Quiz Bowl and 3rd in the nation for Two Dimensional Design.
Congratulations to these students for their exemplary work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.