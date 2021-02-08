Fort Payne Man arrested for dissemination of obscene material

A Fort Payne man was arrested last week on charges of possession and dissemination of obscene material.
As part of the Alabama ICAC Task Force, DeKalb County Investigations Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was executed at a residence on Turner Ave in Fort Payne, resulting in Roderick Ford, 55, of Fort Payne, being charged with Dissemination/Display of Obscene Material and Possession of Obscene Material.
Dissemination refers to the "public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts". It is a Class B felony.
“Once again, this is very sad and shows child predators are even in our quiet communities of DeKalb County,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We will continue to fight back and protect our children by working with every agency we can to put these predators behind bars! Period! God bless.”
This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.
