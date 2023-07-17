Home prices in DeKalb County lead increases

Using data from Zillow, Stacker has compiled a list of 50 cities in Alabama with the fastest-growing home prices, and according to Stacker, the Fort Payne metro area has the most cities or towns on that top 50 list.
The rankings are based on the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes during the 12 months ending in May 2023. The data includes 415 cities and towns in Alabama.
The DeKalb County community of Grove Oak had the second highest increase in some prices – with a one-year increase of more than $40,000, according to Zillow’s data. Only the City of Equality, in the Alexander City metro area, had a higher dollar-amount increase, of more than $71,000 in a single year.
Across North Alabama, several metros have multiple cities on the list, with the Fort Payne metro leading with 16 cities and the Decatur metro following with eight cities experiencing rising home prices. Below are the 13 metros where cities have seen significant growth in home prices:
Metros with the most cities in the top 50:
• 1. Fort Payne: 16
• 2. Decatur: 8
• 3. Florence-Muscle Shoals: 4
• 4. Cullman: 3
• 4. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: 3
• 4. Montgomery: 3
• 7. Anniston-Oxford: 2
• 7. Auburn-Opelika: 2
• 7. Birmingham-Hoover: 2
• 7. LaGrange, GA-AL: 2
• 11. Alexander City, AL: 1
• 11. Huntsville: 1
• 11. Scottsboro: 1
It is worth noting that the typical home value in the United States has increased by 0.9% over the past year, reaching $346,856.
Here are the 16 cities, towns or unincorporated spots in the metro Fort Payne area, with their ranking in the top 50, and some of the data that landed them on the list:
37. Valley Head
- Typical home value: $142,578
- 1-year price change: +$20,963 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
25. Fort Payne
- Typical home value: $172,297
- 1-year price change: +$25,564 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$75,895 (+78.7%)
23. Fyffe
- Typical home value: $142,972
- 1-year price change: +$25,974 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,211 (+81.5%)
21. Geraldine
- Typical home value: $161,684
- 1-year price change: +$26,072 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$69,336 (+75.1%)
18. Rainsville
- Typical home value: $199,792
- 1-year price change: +$27,326 (+15.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,128 (+74.2%)
17. Powell
- Typical home value: $143,043
- 1-year price change: +$27,606 (+23.9%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
16. Henagar
- Typical home value: $164,021
- 1-year price change: +$28,148 (+20.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,978 (+82.2%)
15. Hammondville
- Typical home value: $179,157
- 1-year price change: +$28,394 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
14. Mentone
- Typical home value: $270,221
- 1-year price change: +$28,730 (+11.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$125,609 (+86.9%)
13. Crossville
- Typical home value: $162,735
- 1-year price change: +$29,143 (+21.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,576 (+91.1%)
12. Ider
- Typical home value: $172,619
- 1-year price change: +$29,292 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,797 (+80.1%)
11. Higdon
- Typical home value: $182,221
- 1-year price change: +$29,505 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
10. Sylvania
- Typical home value: $168,462
- 1-year price change: +$29,742 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,203 (+84.6%)
9. Collinsville
- Typical home value: $160,513
- 1-year price change: +$29,831 (+22.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,064 (+85.7%)
7. Dawson
- Typical home value: $154,168
- 1-year price change: +$31,452 (+25.6%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
2. Grove Oak
- Typical home value: $187,116
- 1-year price change: +$40,562 (+27.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,394 (+95.5%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.