No sales tax on weather supplies this weekend

Until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26 there will be no state sales or use tax due on several items to deal with severe weather, including certain batteries, plastic sheeting, drop cloths, waterproof sheeting, flashlights, lanterns or NOAA weather radios.

 Steven Stiefel

This weekend is Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26 there will be no state sales or use tax due on the following items to deal with severe weather ($60 or less, per item): AA and AAA cell batteries, C- and D-cell batteries, 6- and 9-volt batteries, cellular phone batteries and chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered radios, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio, or portable self-powered light sources, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks.

