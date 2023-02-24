No sales tax on weather supplies this weekend

This weekend is Alabama’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.
Until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26 there will be no state sales or use tax due on the following items to deal with severe weather ($60 or less, per item): AA and AAA cell batteries, C- and D-cell batteries, 6- and 9-volt batteries, cellular phone batteries and chargers, portable self-powered or battery-powered radios, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio, or portable self-powered light sources, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns or emergency glow sticks.
Also included: tarpaulin, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths or other flexible, waterproof sheeting, as well as a ground anchor system such as bungee cords or rope or a tie-down kit, duct tape, plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings, non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container, a non-electric can opener, artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice, self-contained first aid kit, fire extinguisher, smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector, gas or diesel fuel tank or container.
Any single purchase of a portable generator and power cords used to provide light or communication or preserve food in the event of a power outage, with a sales price of $1,000 or less.
Non-eligible purchases include coin batteries or automobile and boat batteries.
Local sales taxes may still apply.
