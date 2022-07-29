World's Longest Yard Sale returns next week

The World’s Longest Yard Sale returns atop Lookout Mountain next week, celebrating its 35th anniversary, welcoming patrons from all over.
The 127 yard sale event begins Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7, featuring a 700 mile long route spanning through Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, drawing thousands of shoppers and vendors.
“Each year, bargain hunters, yard sale connoisseurs and treasure seekers make their way through northeastern Alabama for the biggest yard sale shopping spree in the world,” President and CEO of DeKalb Tourism John Dersham. “Vendors are typically up and running by 8 a.m. and operate until late in the evening each day of the event. Shoppers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, insect repellent and sunscreen, and bring plenty of hand sanitizer and water.”
Created to get travelers off the interstate and into towns and communities located off the beaten path, the World’s Longest Yard Sale takes visitors on a shopping excursion through some of the country’s most scenic areas.
“Along with four days of shopping, visitors can experience a slice of real
Americana, true southern hospitality, a variety of local-owned restaurants and accommodations and a world of nature, including majestic waterfalls, canyons, scenic brow vistas, unique towns and villages, state and national parks and preserves,” Dersham said.
The local portion starts on Highway 176, connecting to Highway 89 on Dogtown Road SE from Cherokee County, passing through Dogtown, crossing Alabama Highway 35 onto DeSoto Parkway NE, twisting and turning along the mountain brow between Fort Payne and Mentone, taking a sharp turn onto Highway 117 in the heart of downtown Mentone, and continuing on to Cloudland, Ga. Popular spots for vendors to congregate, include the intersection of AL 176 and AL 68 in Collinsville and between County Roads 297 and 115 in Fort Payne.
Over the four-day period, about 35,000 people are expected to pass through DeKalb County specifically for this event. Some shoppers towing trailers allocate room to carry home the furniture, antiques and collectibles they find along the way.
