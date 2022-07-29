World's Longest Yard Sale returns next week

The World’s Longest Yard Sale begins Aug. 4 and runs through Aug. 7. 

The World’s Longest Yard Sale returns atop Lookout Mountain next week, celebrating its 35th anniversary, welcoming patrons from all over. 

The 127 yard sale event begins Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7, featuring a 700 mile long route spanning through Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, drawing thousands of shoppers and vendors. 

