What to do in DeKalb County: All aboard at the Fort Payne train depot

I
f you live in DeKalb County and you have never visited the Fort Payne Depot Museum, you are missing out on a piece of the area’s heritage. The train depot is a familiar sight in Fort Payne since it sits in the heart of the town.
Nearly 3,000 people visit the museum each year. Visitors from as far away as England, Canada, and South America have come to see the structure built in 1891, according to Museum Curator, Cindy Hill.
The museum was established in 1986. Hill and others have spent years enthusiastically greeting visitors and sharing their knowledge of the building, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1971. "It is the railroad that made Fort Payne survive," said Hill.
Visitors learn about much more than just the history of the depot. The museum is full of artifacts from the area. Over the last couple of years Hill has been labeling and rearranging displays to create more eye appeal. "I love it when people ask questions," said Hill.
Aside from the many exhibits the structure alone is enchanting with its locally quarried pink and white sandstone. The architecture is Richardsonian
Romanesque -- named after the architect Henry Hobson Richardson (1838-1886). The revival style incorporates 11th and 12th century southern, French, Spanish, and Italian Romanesque characteristics.
The building witnessed the height of Fort Payne's mining-driven boom. While the passenger service ended in 1970, the depot continued to service freight until 1983.
The museum houses Native American pottery, baskets, and arrowheads. Military uniforms from various time periods and branches of the military are on display. The Norfolk Southern Red Caboose has a colorful hand-painted mural inside.
It is a great place to take; homeschoolers for a field trip and to take out of town guests. Locals will enjoy seeing and hearing about the rich history of the town. Guests will notice that the depot has two waiting areas. Ask Cindy Hill or any volunteer why there were two waiting areas, the answer will surprise many.
While visiting, use your imagination to picture the people who departed from the train decades ago to walk over to the hotel. Imagine the trees in the park much smaller in size. See in your mind's eye the unpaved streets and the horse drawn carriages. Visit the gift shop in the museum and take home a little piece of memorabilia.
This information is just a sampling of what will be featured at a future date in the DeKalb Living Magazine concerning the Depot Museum. The museum is located at 105 5th St. NE, Fort Payne. Hours of operation: Monday - Friday 10a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Phone: 256-845-5714
The museum is a non-profit organization. Donations are accepted and appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.