Bear hit by vehicle, climbs tree, later flees

Ider police spent hours with Alabama Game & Fish Division personnel watching a bear up a tree near the Ider crossroads Thursday, where the animal fled after it was hit by a car.
Chief Stephen Malone said police got the call about 8:30 a.m. A man told them he’d been on his way to work when he hit a bear.
He had no injuries, and just some damage to the brush guard on his vehicle.
The bear, however, had climbed into a tree nearby.
Malone said all authorities could do was watch and wait. He said there was concern that if they tried to tranquilize the bear it would fall out of the tree and further injured.
At about 1 p.m., the police department updated its Facebook page with the message that the bear had fallen or jumped from the tree – Malone said they couldn’t tell which – and went into the woodline near the Regional Housing Authority.
The department advised people to stay away from the area, keep children and pets inside their homes.
The bear appeared to be injured in video on the Facebook page, giving to its right front leg as it went toward the woods.
Malone said at this time Game & Fish personnel don’t plan to try to capture the bear, despite concerns about its injury. Sometimes when an animal such as the bear is taken out of its habitat, it won’t be accepted back in to its family, he said.
