Law Enforcement in DeKalb County has stayed busy for the month of May. For the last two weeks, there have been 23 drug related arrests made. That makes a total of 58 for the month of May.
On Monday, May 17, DeKalb County narcotics agents, as well as officers with the Collinsville Police Department, went to a motel in Collinsville to look for a subject they had warrants on. When law enforcement arrived, they noticed a vehicle with several people in and around the vehicle. As they talked with the individuals, they noticed synthetic marijuana. Joshua Duncan, 22, of Gadsden, Brooklyn Nicole Agee, 23, of Geraldine, and Brandie Renea Hooper, 33, of Pisgah, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Wendy Michelle Fletcher, 42, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Agents also located and arrested Damacio Sanchez, 50, of Collinsville, of whom they had multiple outstanding warrants for. Sanchez was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x7).
On the same day, DeKalb County deputies went to a residence on Willow Brook Lane in Fort Payne after receiving several complaints of drug use in the house. While speaking to the homeowner, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from within. Marijuana, LSD and drug paraphernalia was found within the residence. Kevin Christopher Lee Lucas, 30, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Tuesday, May 18, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68, near the county line, finding the driver to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm. Frederick Lee Dunigan, 34, of Decatur, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.
On the same day, DeKalb County narcotics agents, along with officers with Fyffe Police Department attempted to execute a warrant at an apartment on Blackwell Street in Fyffe, finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.Tracey Ann Walker, 43, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court. Daniel David Wooten, 55, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Obstruction of Governmental Operations.
On Wednesday, May 19, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Collinsville. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 2oz of methamphetamine was located within the vehicle. Jennifer Shallon Ford, 40, of Attalla, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cindy Bates Foster, 60, of Collinsville, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal; Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
On Thursday, May 20, DeKalb County narcotics agents were on I-59 when a call came in about a vehicle driving erratically in the north bound lane. Agents spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver of the vehicle did not pull over, continuing to hit traffic barrels along the roadway. Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department assisted and were eventually able to get the vehicle pulled over. Suboxone was located in the vehicle. Emily Nicole Brooks, 37, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Endangerment, DUI and Attempt to Elude Police.
On the same day, DeKalb County narcotics agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 479 in Kilpatrick. The driver didn’t stop, striking an agent’s vehicle in an attempt to flee. During a brief pursuit, the driver threw what was later discovered as 2oz methamphetamine from the vehicle. Agents also found a firearm in the vehicle. Franklin David McDowell, 39, of Huntsville, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol, Attempt to Elude Police, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Littering, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Unlawful Possess of Controlled Substance and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs.
On Thursday, May 20, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Crossville finding the driver of the vehicle to have outstanding warrants with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Methamphetamine, Marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found within the vehicle. Steven Lamar Pritchett, 38, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, May 23, Sylvania Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 75 and Hwy 40 in Henagar finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, Xanax, Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Phillips Wayne Horton, 59, of Higdon, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
On Monday, May 24, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Spears Street in Sylvania finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A child was also in the vehicle. Desirae Mariea McCormick, 37, of Henagar, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Reckless Endangerment.
On Thursday, May 27, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on County Road 179 near Painter Community finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Anthony Wayne Phillips, 54, of Sylvania, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
On the same day, DeKalb County investigators along with DeKalb County narcotics agents went to a residence on County Road 26 to execute a search warrant. During the search, agents found methamphetamine, prescription medication and a firearm. Max Leigh Blair, 38, of Boaz, was charged with Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs.
Again, on Thursday, Tiffany Dawn Lee Crocker, 30, of Leesburg, was arrested in the Mt. Vernon area on an outstanding warrant and taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center. As Crocker was getting booked in, she was found to be in possession of a THC pen and methamphetamine. Crocker was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
On Saturday, May 29, Ider Police Department conducted an investigation after an ambulance was rear ended. During the investigation, methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Mary Bowman Morgan, 52, of Dechard, TN, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2). Narcotics agents were called to assist.
On Monday, May 31, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 792 near Deer Head Cove Cemetery. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the vehicle. Jennifer Lackhouse, 31, of Ringgold, GA, and James Allen Stone, 31, of Trenton, GA, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
Also, on Monday, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 52 and County Road 843. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found within the vehicle. Christina Marie Smith, 24, of Dawson, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked the agencies involved in the arrests.
“As the weather warms up, there will definitely be more people out on the roads and our main goal when we put that badge on at the beginning of each shift, is keeping everyone safe,” he said. “I want to commend DCSO deputies, investigators, narcotics agents, Collinsville Police Department, Fyffe Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Sylvania Police Department and Ider Police Department in their help with getting this poison off the streets of DeKalb County. I am so proud and thankful that our law enforcement agencies in DeKalb County all work as a team and all work toward the same goal.”
