The Therapy Junction LLC held their second annual TTJ Awards Night at the Fort Payne Civic Auditorium May 18, to honor the children it serves.
“We work with special needs kids, and since our kids are the ones that typically don’t receive academic or sport-based awards this time of year, we host an Awards Day to recognize each child for an accomplishment,” said owner and physical therapist Paige Wright.
With over 90 kids participating, the event allowed each kid to ‘dress to impress’ if they felt comfortable doing so and walk a red carpet. Each child in the ceremony received a personalized award, trophy, and medal.
“Typical awards programs celebrate natural talent in areas such as sports or academics. Recipients work hard to develop innate talent and are recognized for excelling above the norm. In contrast, many of our kids work exceptionally hard to attain what some would consider basic skills- playing with toys, interacting with peers, communicating with their family, or moving about their environment freely,” said Wright.
“We are celebrating overcomers, the effort put forth to attain life skills, and the families that have been supporting each child from the get-go. We are celebrating progress. “
Due to a large portion of the students having autism or other developmental delay, the party stayed short, allowing the kids to move on to the after party in the lobby of the auditorium with dancing and Chick-fil-A food.
Wright says the event was “basically, a time to celebrate these kids, all of the hard work they put in week after week at therapy to reach goals, and a time to acknowledge their parents and the effort they put in day after day.”
“Many of our kids feel like they miss the mark when held to social standards or typical norms, but having worked with them for a period of time, we can see the progress made. We are so proud of how far each child has come to achieve his or her goals!” stated Wright.
The Therapy Junction, LLC offers pediatric physical, occupational, and speech therapy with an exciting, play-based therapy approach. The Therapy Junction, LLC partners with professionals to provide on-site seating and mobility, orthotic and prosthetic, and feeding clinics.
The Therapy Junction, LLC is located at 307 Grand Ave NW, Fort Payne, AL.
