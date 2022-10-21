Set for November 12, the Collinsville Historic Turkey Trot is a free event featuring an antique car show, music, arts and crafts, food vendors and carnival rides with plenty of fun for the entire family.
There will also be a silent auction featuring prizes from local vendors and artists and chances for a cash giveaway.
What makes this event unique is the turkey toss from the roof of a building in downtown Collinsville.
During the festivities, crowds gather on Main Street for the historic turkey toss where, in keeping with more modern sentiments, beanie-baby turkeys are launched from the roof of a downtown business.
The beanie baby turkey are then turned in for a gift certificate to receive a turkey from the local Piggly Wiggly.
Turkey Trot began in 1912 as a promotional scheme for the Oliver Hall Company, a large general store located in Collinsville.
The highly advertised event brought people from the surrounding area to Collinsville where turkeys, guineas and chickens were released from a scaffold built on top of the Hall’s store. The waiting crowd scrambled to catch a bird that would end up on their Thanksgiving dinner table.
The Birmingham News reported as many as 10,000 crowded the streets for the exciting day that included bargains in all businesses as well as the Oliver Hall Company.
Today, turkeys are still released from the roof of a building to a waiting crowd but the turkeys tossed are toy turkeys that the lucky person can trade in for a frozen bird.
In addition to attracting visitors to Collinsville for a day of fun, the event has become a major fundraising activity for the restoration of the Cricket Theatre.
The Collinsville Historic Turkey Trot is sponsored in part by the Collinsville Historical Association. Festival hours are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and admission is free.
All activities are held in and around historic downtown Collinsville.
