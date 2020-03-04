Parole hearing set for convicted robber serving life sentence

A parole hearing for Tony Curtis Prater is set for April 1, 2020.
Prater is serving a life sentence in prison for a 2001 conviction for first-degree robbery in DeKalb County. He has served 19 and a half years of the sentence.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A parole hearing for Tony Curtis Prater is set for April 1, 2020.
Prater is serving a life sentence in prison for a 2001 conviction for first-degree robbery in DeKalb County. He has served 19 and a half years of the sentence.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny. Windy during the morning. High near 50F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:05:57 AM
Sunset: 05:43:07 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:04:40 AM
Sunset: 05:43:57 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 20mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:22 AM
Sunset: 05:44:47 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:02:05 AM
Sunset: 06:45:36 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:47 AM
Sunset: 06:46:25 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:59:28 AM
Sunset: 06:47:14 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:58:09 AM
Sunset: 06:48:03 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.