Council on Aging gives tips for fighting Medicare fraud

Medicare covers the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you, so if anyone asks you to share your Medicare Number or pay for access to the vaccine, you can bet it’s a scam.
Here is what you need to know:
• You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine
• You can’t pay to get early access to a vaccine
• Don’t share your personal or financial info if someone calls, texts, or emails you promising access to the vaccine for a fee.
Con artists may try to get your Medicare Number or personal information so they can steal your identity and commit Medicare fraud. Medicare fraud results in higher health care costs and taxes for everyone. Guard your Medicare card like it’s a credit card. Remember, Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare Number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance. Medicare will never call you to sell you anything. You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare Number. Don’t do it. Medicare will never visit you at home and they can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first. Review your Medicare claims and Medicare Summary Notices for any services billed to your Medicare Number you don’t recognize.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 256-845-8590 and ask to speak to Lynn Hixon.
