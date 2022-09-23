The Fort Payne City Council approved a contract for the renovations being done at the existing Sports Complex.
Warner Construction is handling the project, minus work on upgrading the electrical systems.
In February, the council voted to halt ground prep work at a 296-acre site off Martin Avenue NE and 63rd Street NW for a totally new athletic complex, opting instead to modify the 31+ year-old existing facility on 45th Street NE.
