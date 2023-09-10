It’s time to get ready for the big one. Boom Days, the City of Fort Payne’s annual fall music, craft, food, and all-around fun festival is this weekend.
The two-day event is not just a music festival – it invites people to celebrate the heritage of Fort Payne with activities and entertainment staged the historic downtown area, and even inside historic locales.
It’s an event that has mushroomed over the years and organizers expect it might grow even more this year.
Last year DeKalb Tourism President and CEO John Dersham estimated the crowd size was the best-ever for Boom Days.
He calculated between 13,000 and 16,000 people were in Fort Payne throughout the two-day event.
Boom Days came to be after June Jam stopped, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine has explained, to offer another event for local residents to enjoy and to bring visitors into the city.
Over the years, the Boom Days steering committee learned a lot through the experience of staging the festival, finding ways to improve the experience for people attending.
Earlier this year, when the band Alabama revived June Jam with a music festival at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds, Baine said some of those lessons helped with the city-involved logistics of June Jam.
And Baine was optimistic that this year’s attendance for Boom Days may be bigger still – because some of the visitors who traveled and lodged in Fort Payne for the Jam heard about Boom Days and
expressed interest in coming back for the fall event. A factor in that interest may be everything else the Fort Payne area has to offer, in addition to great music: Restaurants, unique shopping, arts and crafts, its preserved history, unparalleled natural beauty, and hospitality.
This year’s show brings the Boots and Roots Tour – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye as headliners performing at 8 p.m. Saturday on the Main Stage – and offers a wide array of artists to perform at other times and locations.
There are food court areas, and the Kids Area, located in City Park. Boom Days is a free event, though some activities will require the purchase of armbands, tickets or a donation.
For example, the Kids Area will sell wristbands for $10 under the pavilion behind the statues.
Valid ID will be required for any alcohol purchases.
Music begins Friday night with Chasing Payne and “Night Moves” – a Bob Seger tribute on the Main Stage, with other performances from 10 a.m. till the headliners on Saturday.
Here’s more about that trio of headliners.
Tippin, 64, is a native of Pensacola, Fla., who was raised in South Carolina and settled in Nashville. His debut single, "You've Got to Stand for Something" became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War and helped to establish him as a neo-traditionalist country act with songs that catered primarily to the American working class.
He recorded five studio albums and a greatest hits package under RCA, then switched to Lyric Street Records in 1998, where he recorded four more studio albums, counting a compilation of Christmas music.
Tippin has released a total of nine studio albums and two compilations, with six gold certifications and one platinum certification among them.
In addition, he has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number ones.
A native of Louisiana, Kershaw, 65, debuted in 1991 with RIAA-certified platinum release “Don’t Go Near the Water.”
He has released 16 studio albums, with three RIAA platinum certifications and two gold certifications among them.
His most recent was “Swamp Poppin” in 2017. More than 25 of his singles have entered the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In 2008, Kershaw was inducted into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in honor of his career achievements.
Between 1991 and 2007, the Arkansas-born Raye, 62, charted 30 singles on the U.S. country charts.
He made his debut in 1991 with the album “All I Can Be,” which produced his first number one hit in "Love, Me.”
It was the first of four consecutive albums he released that achieved platinum certification in the United States for sales of one million copies each.
Raye maintained several Top Ten hits throughout the rest of the decade and into 2000. He took a break until 2005's “Twenty Years and Change,” released on an independent label.
