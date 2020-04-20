Work zone crashes and fatalities on Alabama roads are up. As National Work Zone Awareness Week begins today, the Alabama Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down and drive alert in work zones.
“During the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, when the shipment of essential goods is vital, ALDOT employees are working hard to advance the maintenance and construction that’s required for our roads,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “Today and every day, we ask drivers to drive alert around work zones and slow down to make sure the people taking care of our roads get home safely.”
This year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week theme, “Safe Work Zones for All,” reminds drivers that we are all responsible for work zone safety.
In 2018, there were 3,810 work zone crashes in Alabama, resulting in 34 fatalities and 1,155 injuries. This is an increase compared to 2017, when there were 3,158 work zone crashes, resulting in 31 fatalities and 963 injuries. In the United States, 754 people died in roadway work zone crashes in 2018.
A common misconception is that most of those killed in work zone crashes are workers. National statistics show that four out of every five of those killed are motorists. Although, when workers are present, workers are the most vulnerable to injury and death.
ALDOT offers these tips for driving safely in work zones:
• Drive alert. Don’t drive distracted by texting, eating or other activities that take your hands off the wheel. Look for highway workers, reduced speed limits and narrow driving lanes.
• Slow down. Don’t drive beyond the posted speed limit through the work zone. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead of you.
• Don’t tailgate. Watch for large trucks. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of your vehicle, so that you don’t clip a nearby vehicle and cause that vehicle to also crash into the work zone.
In recognition of this national campaign, Governor Kay Ivey has issued a proclamation naming April 20-24 as National Work Zone Awareness Week in the state of Alabama.
For more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit http://www.ops.fhwa.dot.gov/wz/outreach/wz_awareness.htm. Join the national conversation using #NWZAW or locally using #DriveSafeAL.
Know before you go. Check ALGOTraffic.com to find out if there are construction work zones along your path and allow extra time to navigate those areas.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For additional information, visit www.dot.state.al.us
