Ivey awards grants to domestic violence victims

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $316,000 to help provide training and resources that ensure victims of domestic violence have access to professional assistance through local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.
The Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence are using grants of $158,000 each to train the staffs of local law enforcement agencies, health care organizations, courts and domestic violence shelters to recognize the signs of abuse and respond more effectively to domestic and dating violence as well as sexual assault.
“Domestic violence and sexual assault affect too many Alabamians, and those investigating cases or helping victims should have access to top-notch training when needed,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these efforts which will help investigators, prosecutors, shelter staff and, most importantly, victims.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.
“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure those who assist them have the best training and resources available,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
