Ivey awards grants to domestic violence victims

Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $316,000 to help provide training and resources that ensure victims of domestic violence have access to professional assistance through local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.

The Alabama Coalition Against Rape and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence are using grants of $158,000 each to train the staffs of local law enforcement agencies, health care organizations, courts and domestic violence shelters to recognize the signs of abuse and respond more effectively to domestic and dating violence as well as sexual assault.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.