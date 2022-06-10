Henagar officials held a community meeting Tuesday night at the Henagar Community Center to discuss the building of a medical cannabis processing plant in Henagar.
RX Connections President Troy King, a former Alabama Attorney General, led the meeting sharing details about their plans and encouraging residents to ask questions.
“We really came here to listen to you,” he said. “We don’t want you to have to guess or go listen to what people say on the internet.”
The potential development stems from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC), established during the 2021 legislative session as the bill was signed into law in May 2021.
Beginning September 1, 2022, a person may apply to the commission for a license for an integrated facility or a license as a cultivator processor, secure transporter, state testing laboratory or dispensary.
King cited various reasons why he chose DeKalb County as a potential site for the new facility.
“I know a few things about folks who live in this part of the state, they are hardworking, they are honest and I know they were hit particularly hard by some hard economic circumstances not too long ago,” he said. “We came and met with the mayors of this part of the state and I just want to say to Mayor Davis and the town council how welcoming they were.”
King reiterated that no one is talking about recreational marijuana use. Rather, they are talking about “an alternative to opioids, which do more harm than they do good and are not effective treatments of chronic pain.”
“We are not here tonight to decide if Alabama is going to join the ranks of medical cannabis states, Alabama already did that,” he said. “The question is, is your part of the state going to be part of producing medicines that are going to help people all over the state or not?”
If awarded a license, King said they would like to come to Henagar to construct a $15 to $20 million state-of-the-art facility creating somewhere around 100 to 200 “good-paying jobs.”
“We would like to allow people who right now may have to go across state lines or county lines or somewhere else to work, to find good employment in your county,” he said.
King also introduced lawyer Christopher Polaszek and director of operations Charles Bailey.
Polaszek shared his personal reasons for diving into the medical cannabis industry, one which included experiencing his mother suffer and eventually succumbing to cancer.
As her condition heightened, he said she had a choice to make, take the opioids that were prescribed to her or suffer. She chose the latter.
“There’s got to be a better choice, and that propelled me to learn more and fight for people in that position,” said Polaszek.
The floor then was opened to the community, and for more than an hour, residents probed them with inquiries and voiced their concerns of a variety of aspects, including the following:
• What are the plans for the facility security?
Bailey, whose one of the roles is making sure the facilities are top notch medical grade facilities to supply people the best medicine, said security measures are of top importance, and while working closely with local law enforcement and fire departments, the facility is required to have armed security guards on site at all times. In addition to production tracking, that is tightly monitored by the state, a secure fence all around the building and no signs announcing its presence.
• What will be its economic impact in Henagar?
The DeKalb County Economic Development performed a study based on the code of workers what would be employed and what they project would be employment numbers.
King said with the anticipated 100 to 200 jobs, on the low end it would be an annual investment of about $18 million of economic infusion into the county and on the 200 job range, that would mean about $40 million in economic impact.
“There are a lot of jobs that will come with it to serve the people that are now able to stay in the community and work,” he added.
• Pay ranges and categories/levels of employment
Hourly rate starts at $15 per hour and goes up to $22 an hour. Levels begin with hourly, team lead, supervisor, manager and director.
• Educational requirements
Bailey said individuals 21 and up are eligible to work in the facility, with entry-level jobs requiring no education but rather on-the-job training because the industry would be new to the area.
“We believe in promoting within to the more advanced jobs,” he said. King clarified that they would not be bringing outsiders into the community. “This is designed to be an Alabama project that benefits Alabamians….and we intend to respect the spirit and the letter of the law.”
A topic of interest from attendees neighboring the potential site was the possible smell and odor.
Linda Gilbert, among the more than 80 attendees voiced her odor concerns asking if it would smell.
The team explained thoroughly in their Florida facilities it was not a problem due to their odor mitigation efforts and inside filtration systems that recycle, clean and recirculate the air.
Additionally, Bailey said they have regulators who come by monthly holding them accountable and having the ability to pull the license if they don’t like the way the facility is run and the rules are not followed.
The road upkeep due to the possibility of increased traffic was another top of interest, which Henagar Mayor Lee Davis and King jointly addressed stating the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) awards grants where a new industry is creating jobs.
DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jimmy Durham had the opportunity to address the crowd saying they had been working with the company for some time, looking into all their aspects and plans.
“They had a choice to go anywhere they wanted to, but they wanted to come to Henagar, Alabama. That’s why they are here,” Durham said. “If everything works out, they get their license and open up here, I think yall will be very happy.”
Although the meeting is one step in the process and nothing is finalized, King, Bailey and Polaszek said they wanted the opportunity to hear from residents and get feedback.
King said the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission would only award licenses to five applicants. Applications are due in September, and if RX Connections is granted the license, a 60,000-square-foot warehouse facility would be built near Henagar’s industrial park.
