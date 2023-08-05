The 2024 Distinguished Young Women of DeKalb County Scholarship Program will be held this Saturday, Aug. 5, at the NACC Lyceum. The program will start at 5 p.m. and the doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
This year seven of the brightest and most talented high school senior girls will compete for college scholarships, program director Pam Willlingham said.
"These young ladies have worked very hard over the past few weeks to prepare for the competition this Saturday," she added. All the participants are high school seniors who attend one of the schools within DeKalb County or Fort Payne City School. This year’s winner will go on to representing DeKalb County at the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program in Montgomery, Alabama in January 2024.
This year's participants are:
Danali Richardson – Fort Payne High School;
Marissa Fairley – Fort Payne High School;
Lizzie Kate Black – Fort Payne High School;
Emma Campbell Crawford – Fort Payne High School;
Karalina Mann – Ider High School;
Anna Beth McSpadden – Sylvania High School;
Lillie Freeman – Fort Payne High School.
Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship program that promotes education and excellence in all areas of life and encourages young women to be confident in who they are and strive to reach their goals and become successful leaders in their communities. Originally called America’s Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women was created as a way to meet the need for higher education scholarships for young women.
While continuing to address the need for scholarships, Distinguished Young Women also saw an opportunity to help prepare young women for success in life after high school. Many skills that help individuals be successful—how to conduct a business interview, believing that your opinions are worthy of recognition and how to speak with confidence and effectively convey your thoughts—are not taught in school. The Life Skills Workshops begin this education. Plus, to ensure the greatest impact possible, participation in the program is always free, allowing young women of all backgrounds to be able to reap the benefits of participation.
Distinguished Young Women is proud to be the oldest and largest scholarship program in the nation for college-bound high school senior girls. Since 1958, the program has awarded more than $120 million in cash scholarships at local, state, and national programs. In addition to cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities across the country. Over $1 billion in college scholarship opportunities were provided to the Class of 2023, some of which included full tuition plus room and board. Many participants leave the program with scholarships, but all walk away from the experience with life skills to help them interview for jobs, develop for their future.
The participants will compete for scholarships in the following areas: Scholastics, Talent, Interviews, Fitness and Self-Expression.
