Fort Payne will be celebrating its 17th annual Boom Days Heritage Celebration on Friday, September 15th and Saturday the 16th.
The event,; held in historic downtown Fort Payne celebrates the heritage of our beautiful city dating back to 1889 and the “booming” of our town by New Englander’s who came on our newly finished railroad here to industrialize the area by developing a coal and iron industry. The coal and iron industry did not last long, but shortly thereafter hosiery mills began opening and Fort Payne became “The Sock Capital of the World”, lasting till the middle of the 2000s.
Downtown buildings were built along with Victorian era houses and a beautiful pink sandstone railroad depot in 1891. Most of these building are still present. A former 125 room Victorian style wooden hotel, the DeKalb Hotel, burned in the early part of the last century, but much of its grounds are now part of the beautiful downtown Fort Payne city park system, much of where Boom Days takes place.
At the event you will have music nonstop on multiple stages, along with all kinds of fun activities for the kids, arts and crafts, beer and wine sampling, food vendors of every kind, and special events and exhibits in many of the historic downtown buildings.
Speaking of the music, hear this:
Friday we have Chasing Payne and Night Moves (Bob Seger tribute band)
Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at the main stage (Alabama walking park), we have The Underwood’s (Motown music), Dooley’s Blue Revue, The Boy’s in the Band (Alabama tribute band), Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw and ending with Aaron Tippin. Get there early and stay till the music ends at 10ish.
In addition, during the day on Saturday, located at different venues downtown, you can see Adam Fields, Jess Goggans (Coal and Iron patio), and Sara Roe (Coal and Iron, room 2).
Please come out and enjoy your weekend here in Fort Payne. This event will keep you hopping Friday evening and all day Saturday till late in the evening.
For more detailed information about activities and events visit www.BoomDays.org
Have Fun! Fun! Fun!
Great article! Hope to hang with you during Boom Days.
