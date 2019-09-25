DCSO apprehends wanted fugitive

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit apprehended a fugitive who was wanted in Missouri on several outstanding warrants. The Collinsville Police Department also was on scene to assist with the arrest.
The woman was being pursued by Leland Chapman’s Fugitive Recovery Service.
Chapman is the son of famed bounty hunter, Dog Chapman. Leland Chapman and his team had traced the fugitive to the Northeast Alabama area recently, and bounty hunters as well as investigators had been on the hunt in both Jackson and DeKalb Counties over the last two weeks.
The pursuit came to an end on Sept. 20 in Collinsville as agents, deputies, and the Collinsville Police Department took Britnay Kernell, 32, into custody at the Traveler’s Inn near I-59.
“I’d like to thank all of the people that helped us last night,” Chapman said. “If it wasn’t for law enforcement we wouldn’t be able to get her in custody. That was the most important thing, is the coordination between all of the law enforcement officials and agencies. She was definitely on a crime spree. This manhunt and her crime spree spanned several states.”
While apprehending the fugitive, deputies and agents found methamphetamine, earning Kernell new charges in DeKalb County of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Kernell had existing warrants in St. Charles, Missouri of Possession of a Controlled Substance over 35 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x), and Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (2x).
Kernell also had warrants in Jackson County and with the Fyffe Police Department at the time of her arrest.
“We’re happy to help bring a wanted fugitive to justice,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Especially when this person is busy committing new crimes in our area. DeKalb County is no place to hide for criminals. I’d like to thank our deputies, agents, the Collinsville Police Department, and the Leland Chapman Fugitive Recovery Agency for helping with this apprehension. God bless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.