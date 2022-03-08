The Rainsville City Council formally honored House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter with his own “Ledbetter DR” sign commemorating the street named after him during Monday night's work session.
“We wanted to do something that was left out a long time ago when a street was built and named Ledbetter,” said Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt.
Ledbetter assumed office as a member of the Alabama House of Representatives, representing District 24 in Nov. of 2014. A long-time resident of Rainsville, Ledbetter served on the city council for 12 years before serving as mayor.
Lingerfelt said Ledbetter is a pillar of the community and was instrumental in the Field of Dreams Sports Complex project, among other initiatives.
“On behalf of the city council and me, we wanted to present this [sign] to you, representing the street that was named after you,” he said. “We want to thank you for the things that you have done for the community.”
Ledbetter took the opportunity to thank Lingerfelt and the council for their dedication.
“Thank you, mayor, It’s quite an honor and I appreciate it very much. This is my home and always will be. I raised my family here and to see the growth that you guys are doing is certainly a pleasure,” said Ledbetter. “It’s an honor to be the House Majority Leader for the state of Alabama, but it started here, as a city councilperson.”
Ledbetter is running for re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives and is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.
– Editor’s note: Look for the second half of the Rainsville City Council meeting in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.