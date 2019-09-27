Danny Willyard was honored with the Safety Team Award during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey presented Willyard with a plaque in recognition for his actions. He said in an effort to better emphasize the need for safety, and to celebrate the accomplishments of the employees of DeKalb County that follow underneath the county commission, the Safety Committee agreed to present a Safety Award to recognize those efforts.
“The Safety Committee agreed at our last meeting to begin presenting a Safety Award at the end of every physical year,” Posey said.
He said this year they had one entry, which was Willyard.
“This gentleman took lifesaving and heroic steps to prevent the death or further injuries of an individual who was having an issue due to a medical injury,” Posey said.
Posey said because of Willyard's steps, the individual was saved and did not have further issues and did not have to go to the hospital. Willyard has been a driver for DeKalb County Transportation for 11 years. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Willyard and his family have lived in DeKalb since 1992.
Willyard said he felt honored to receive the award but did not do it to obtain one; he “just wanted to help the guy.”
Willyard has been married to Tracey Willyard for the last 37 years and has three children and nine grandchildren.
Posey read the following statement inscribed on the plaque during Tuesdays meeting,
“In recognition of the heroic and lifesaving measures he delivered while carrying out the daily functions of his position on May 23, 2019, the Annual Safety Award by the DeKalb County Committee is awarded to Danny Willyard.”
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow expressed his thanks and appreciation for Willyard’s “great effort.”
As requested by Harcrow, Willyard gave a recap of the incident which lead to his award. Willyard said while at the Rainsville Senior Center, one of the seniors “hollered for him.” Willyard said once he entered the room, he realized the man was chocking. He said although there was a man trying to help “he was not having any luck.”
“The guy was paralyzed on one side, so he couldn’t get him up,” Willyard said.
Willyard said it was “kind of scary,” but he was able to relieve the chocking man. Ironically, Willyard said he had just completed a training a few weeks before the incident and that “it helped.”
Harcrow said law enforcement personnel, along with first responding personnel, go through safety training. He said the safety program reflects well on the county as DeKalb County’s insurance premiums “remain some of the lowest in the state.”
“Our safety program is one of the top ones in the state and we appreciate that, and it shows up even on our insurance premiums,” Harcrow said. “It’s people like [Willyard], Mr. Posey and our law enforcement that put those [safety programs] into practice, and we thank you very much.”
The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday also presented the DeKalb County Homemakers with a proclamation. Christina Ashley, a member of the Lookout Mountain Homemakers and president of the DeKalb County Homemakers, addressed the commission to brief them on the projects the organization has worked on throughout the year.
The DeKalb County Homemakers:
• supported 32 charitable organizations within the county.
• helped organizations outside the county.
• members have donated their time and make efforts to make booboo babies for the health department.
• bought books for the newborns at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
• food and clothing were given to disaster relief.
• cooked meals for the needy.
• gave toys at Christmas.
• made cancer caps and quilts for the cancer center.
• gave clothes to Sav-a-Life.
• conducted a special project by constructing a driveway for Glenn Fowler. Fowler is a retired Marine and the oldest living veteran in the county.
• all clubs in the state of Alabama supported Zero Hunger.
• monetary donations given to organizations was a total $19, 697.64.
• total volunteer hours equaled 559,651.
“Our county collected $2,286.16,” Ashley said. “Half of the money stayed in the United States. This project fed hungry children around the world. Our county donated more money than any county in the state, and the state of Alabama donated more than any other state.”
“Our goal is to make a difference in our community, state, and country,” she said.
Harcrow said the DeKalb County Homemakers is one of the more proactive clubs in the county.
“We appreciate all of the DeKalb County Homemakers and the community,” he said. “You always do an outstanding job.
“I don’t know of an organization in the county that puts in more effort than what you do. It is always a pleasure to issue you this proclamation. We appreciate you all.”
Each commissioner, as well as County Attorney Charles Mauney and County Administrator Matt Sharp thanked the organization members.
District 4 Commissioner Lester Black congratulated the members for having their efforts recognized on a state level.
“I appreciate what you do for DeKalb County,” he said. “You said Alabama is number one in the nation and that is a tribute to y’all.”
District 3 Commissioner Chris Kuykendall said the members of the organization are proactive in improving the county.
“I never cease to be amazed at how much you accomplish with so little time,” he said. “Thank you for everything you do. I know most of you and I know how hard you work and what you do in the community and I thank you for that.”
Mauney said the members of the organization are forerunners for the county’s future.
“I certainly appreciate all you do,” he said. “I, as attorney in this county, see you carrying forward the history that we’ve been known for and that’s to be there for others, help others, do for others and be their friend. As God told us in the second part of The Commandments, we are to love your brother as yourself and you do that.”
Sharp said the DeKalb County Homemakers make a little amount of time go a long way.
“It’s a great organization and you do a tremendous job with a little bit of time and you do it in a very unselfish, servanthood manner,” he said. “I just want to tell you all that I appreciate your organization.”
District 2 Commissioner Scot Westbrook said his mother has been a member of the DeKalb County Homemakers over the years, so he got to see first-hand the type of work the organization does in the community.
“Thank y’all for what you do,” he said. “My mother has been a member of DeKalb Homemakers over the years and has participated in that and I just commend you for your tender love and care and dedication that you all exhibit in the things that you do and the charities that you support.”
District 1 Commissioner Shane Wootten said the DeKalb County Homemakers group is one he looks forward to hearing from each year.
“This group is one of my favorite groups to come and speak to us because each year we get to hear about all the great things that you do,” he said. “You make us proud, you make me proud. I am proud of each one of you and I am proud for what each of you do for your community.
“Y’all are the leaders in your communities and there are a lot of people that look up to you. You said your goal was to make a difference and you are definitely accomplishing that goal.”
The commission will meet again Oct. 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.