First Bancshares of Stevenson Inc., parent company of First Southern State Bank, today announces the completion of the merger with Albertville-based Vantage Bancshares Inc., parent company of Vantage Bank, effective November 1, 2019.
“We’re excited to expand our presence in DeKalb County and enter into the Marshall County market by merging with Vantage Bank. As community banks, we share a strong desire to serve the financial needs of our community by delivering superior service and exceeding our customers’ expectations,” stated Jack Lovelady, President and CEO of First Southern State Bank. “We are pleased to welcome our new friends from Vantage Bank to the First Southern family.”
Vantage Bank will continue to operate its two locations in Albertville and Crossville under the name Vantage Bank a Division of First Southern State Bank until April 2020. In April, a system conversion will occur, and Vantage Bank will be renamed First Southern State Bank.
With 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties of Alabama, First Southern State Bank’s approximate total asset size will now reach $525 million.
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama.
It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family.
To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
